One would think scoring over 1000 points in a high school career would mean a player has done everything possible in his or her career. But on Friday night, Cougars guard Andrew Pengel did something very few players have ever done, score 49 points.
“Honestly, yes,” Head Coach Mike Washington said when asked if that’s the most points he’s ever seen scored. “I hadn’t thought about it, but I believe it’s the most points I’ve seen at Rancho, someone scoring 49. He was one point short of 50 so it gives him something to shoot for next time.”
Pengel’s performance was one reserved for the all-time greats. Those who have seen Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Michael Jordan and the rest of the great scorers in NBA history know what it’s like when they get hot. When players get hot it feels like they can’t miss, like they grow wings and become superhuman. Anyone who has played basketball has probably had one of those days. You feel invincible; that was Pengel Friday night.
It wasn’t just spot up 3 pointers; Pengel was in his bag the whole night. You saw step back threes, shots from Curry range, dribbling through multiple defenders for and 1’s, steals, isolation buckets, everything was working. Pengel had 8 threes on the night and at one point in the fourth quarter had outscored West County by himself. The only thing missing was the crowd to cheer him on.
“I haven’t done all the research yet, but over the last 15 years he’s been our top scorer at Rancho,” Washington said. “Andrew’s been huge on offense, but he also does a good job on the defensive end and rebounding.”
Often times when a player has a legendary performance, they don’t play defense, pass, or look to rebound, they’re focused just on scoring as many points as they can. Pengel is one of the better rebounders and one of the best defenders on Rancho, so even though he was going nuclear, he was helping the Cougars in other areas.
Perhaps the most impressive stat from Friday’s game was that Pengel scored 49 of the Cougars 64 points. Again, Pengel scored 49 of the teams 64 points, which means only 15 points were scored by the other players. Pengel was often playing one versus five and still was able to score that many points while being efficient from the field. Just amazing.
The reason why Pengel had to do this was because his co-star Malik Roby suffered a concussion in practice on Tuesday and couldn’t play. Under normal circumstances, Roby and Pengel would take turns handling the ball to keep each other fresh. Because Roby was out Friday, Pengel had to do it all. Coach Washington was pleased with the ball movement overall, but knows the Cougars need scoring from other players not named to win big games.
“I thought in the first quarter, we did a much better job of moving the ball, attacking the basketball and just finding the open man” Washington said. “Because Andrew was knocking down shots from deep, we kind of gave him the ball more just to see how hot he was.”
“Luckily Andrew did come out and have 49,” Washington said. “Losing Malik Roby, who is our second leading scorer, means somebody else had to step up and be able to knock down shots. In the first quarter we did a good job of finding the open guy, but in the second, third and fourth quarter a lot of the open guys weren’t willing to shoot the ball, which is something we need to work on in practice. Being more comfortable with shooting the ball.”
It’s easy to focus on Pengel as the only storyline since he had a legendary scoring performance, but there are other things to focus on that impact winning maybe more. The Cougars’ role players led by big men Isaac Candelaria and Josh Hernandez and guards Cheveyo Vega and Jaeden Gumanday were the reason for the victory. Because the Cougars are not the tallest team, Washington wants his team to play with energy and do anything necessary to help the team win. Every player who came in had this same energy. The only thing lacking was rebounding, which Washington said needs to improve moving forward.
“Our rebounding was atrocious, West County got so many offensive rebounds,” Washington said. “Because of the 14 offense rebounds, they were able to get second and third opportunities. But overall, we did a great job on the defensive end.”
Another storyline to follow was how the Cougars responded to West County this time versus the first time they played. West County beat the Cougars 59-43 back on January 4, so this was a huge turn around for the Cougars, which Washington credited to the defense and hustle.
The Cougars are now 7-10 overall, but most important, 2-1 in league play. West County is one of the top teams in the North Bay League, so the Cougars beating them is big for team morale. The boys next game is Wednesday against Elsie Allen and then Friday against Piner; both are league games. Because of the new health order fans still aren’t allowed, but Washington is hoping that parents will be allowed to watch soon to give the kids an extra boost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.