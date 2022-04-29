As we move into May and school gets closer to winding down for the year, spring sports are entering the final stretch. This week’s game of the week was Credo and Tech Softball on Saturday afternoon. This coming week’s game to watch will be Rancho Cotate and Cardinal Newman Softball, meeting for the third time on the season. There’s lots of other sports in full swing so let’s get started with our weekly roundup.
Rancho Cotate Baseball: The boys are coming off a week split against Montgomery High School. The Vikings won at home 7-6 and then the Cougars, behind a 7-inning gem from Evan Hermes, prevailed 1-0 in front of the home crowd. This week is league leading Cardinal Newman High School. The Cardinals are 16-2 on the season, so this will be a very good test to see how far the Cougars have truly come.
Rancho Cotate Boys’ Lacrosse: The Cougars finished the regular season 9-6 after a 4-0 victory against Windsor and fourth place in the Vine Valley League, behind undefeated Justin Siena, Casa Grande, and Vintage High Schools. The Cougars made the Conference Tournament and will have another game against Justin Siena. The Cougars played the Braves tough the first go around, so we will see what the boys can do. The Braves are one of the best teams in the area, so the Cougars have a test.
Rancho Cotate Girls’ Lacrosse: The girls are finishing the season on a high note, winning three out of their last four games and climbing to 4-6 on the season. After a very slow start, the girls are playing better and getting results. The girls have another game against Petaluma High School to end the regular season. After that will be the Tournament Playoffs to give the girls one more run at the top teams in the league.
Rancho Cotate Softball: The girls now have a two-game lead over bitter rival Cardinal Newman after defeating West County High School on Friday. For a while the North Bay League was tight between the Cardinals, Cougars and Pumas of Maria Carrillo, but over the last two weeks there’s separation starting to form. This week the Cougars have the Cardinals, Pumas, and Petaluma High School, so it’s a busy week. Like most spring sports, the softball regular season is winding down, the Cougars will be playing awhile as they will make another postseason run.
Credo High School Baseball: This past week was a good one for the Gryphon as they had two wins against Tomales and Calistoga High Schools. These were much needed as the boys were on a three-game losing streak coming in. This week will consist of league leading Sonoma Academy and a rematch with Technology High School. Currently the boys are 5-8 on the season and 2-2 in league play, tied with Technology for third place.
Credo High School Softball: Just like the boys, the Gryphon girls are on a three-game win streak. They are coming off a 20-1 victory against Technology High School on Saturday. With the victory, the girls are keeping pace with league leading Upper Lake. The Gryphon are 2-0 while Upper Lake is 3-0. These two teams will play on May 10 for what might be league supremacy. The girls have three games before that matchup, so the goal should be to keep winning.
West County Boys’ Baseball: It’s been an incredible year for the West County Baseball team. They boys currently have a 14-5 record and are leading the North Bay League at 8-0. The boys have a busy week with two games against second seed Healdsburg. The Greyhounds are two games behind West County in league play, so these two games will be important.
West County Girls’ Softball: The girls are 7-11 on the season and 2-8 in league play. This season was going to be a difficult one for the girls as they lacked the necessary pitchers to compete in a very good league. Though either girls had to quit due to health reasons or transferring, the team is trying to mix and match the pitching staff to find results. Despite all this, the girls are hanging tough on the season and are building towards next season.
Technology High School: The boys were feeling good about themselves after beating rival Credo High School. After playing the two top teams in the league, the Titans have now dropped two in a row. Upper Lake (6-5) and Sonoma Academy (10-1) put a little damper on the good play of the Titans. The boys got back to the winning ways Monday, with a 16-6 victory against Tomales High School. Friday is another game against Credo.
