Every athlete has those days where seemingly everything they do is perfect. Tuesday was one of those days for Technology senior Cayden Thompson. Not only was he named team captain, along with Andy Campbell, he also threw six scoreless innings, had multiple hits, and two diving catches, highlights one would usually see on Sportscaster Top 10 plays. Thompson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Titans and led them to a 7-4 victory over rival Credo High School.
“Cayden impresses me more and more every day,” Head Coach Mark Meinhofer said. “When I think he can’t do anymore he pulls something out, like the two diving catches. It was just announced that him and Andy Campbell were team captains. With his leadership on and off the field, he’s just an amazing kid.”
Thompson came in to pitch the second inning and, well, the rest was history. Thompson pitched 6 innings to get the win and the save for the Titans. He also did something absurd by high school standards, hit triple digits in the pitch count. Thompson threw exactly 100 pitches in his six-inning performance. That’s a lot of pitches for a professional pitcher, so for a high schooler it’s almost unheard of. Meinhofer said this is the longest Thompson has ever gone. But he didn’t show any signs of slowing down. In fact, it seemed like he got stronger the more pitches he threw.
He did what you would expect a team captain to do, he led the team. After falling behind 3-1 in the first inning, the Titans stormed back with 6 runs in over the last six innings to get the win. This was a great way to keep the momentum going that the boys had before a couple of scheduling conflicts led to games being postponed.
“The game went well, we tacked on runs when we needed too,” Meinhofer said. “Stayed aggressive and played with a lot of heart today.”
“We were supposed to play Friday and had to get rescheduled due to Tomales being on spring break, so our goal was to keep it loose and have fun out there. The kids were playing well when we hit the break and we tried to keep that going into this game.
For Credo, meanwhile, the mood was a little more somber. Head Coach John Aliotti was hoping for a win but is happy to see his team continuing to grow and gain experience throughout this season. The Gryphon don’t have a Junior Varsity team, so there’s a couple of freshmen who got the opportunity to play and gain experience. Sometimes even in loses they can make a team stronger for not only the rest of their current season, but for the future.
“It was a tough one,” Aliotti said. “I’m not sure we played up to our potential. Technology took advantage of every opportunity they had.”
After getting off to a quick start, the Gryphon’s bats went cold, and they fell behind. It was clear the boys were pressing just a bit to get back in the game, there was some questionable base runs, noted frustration with the lack of contact at the plate. These are signs of a team who was grinding a little too much.
“Our guys started pushing a little too hard to get back in this game, which led to some uncharacteristic mistakes,” Aliotti said.
Though the Gryphons bats were quiet, the pitchers were not. Looking at the box score one would get the impression the Gryphon didn’t pitch well, that wasn’t the case. Technology did a great job of manufacturing runs, either from errors, stolen bases or passed balls. They did what a good team does, find ways to score runs against good pitching.
Jack Sheehan, Rowan Love, Phoenix Linder, and Jelani Mason all had the opportunity to pitch Tuesday for the Gryphon. Coach Aliotti said based upon scheduling and certain players missing games, he was going to spread the wealth to keep the pitch counts low. Everyone pitched good and repaid coaches’ trust
“I thought all of them did well,” Aliotti said. “Because of how our week lays out I knew I was going to use a lot of guys today and keep pitch counts low. I thought they all did what we needed them to do. Tech was manufacturing runs, they were smart on the base paths, didn’t need a lot of hits to score. Our guys threw strikes and Tech took advantage of every opportunity they had.”
Though the results haven’t been what Aliotti and company have hoped, he’s still happy with how the season has gone because the boys are learning and getting better, which is what’s most important. The growing pains and experiences are all part of the process.
