The weekend of June 10th to the 12th will bring the drivers, cars, and crews in the NASCAR Cup Series to Sonoma Raceway. Practice and Qualifying for the Cup Series will be on Saturday for the race on Sunday.
Kyle Larson was on the pole for last years race for the third consecutive time and set the qualifying track record.
Saturday will also have a Camping World Truck race for the first time since 1998 and an ARCA West Series race.
