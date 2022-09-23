The showdown between Vanden High School and Rancho Cotate played out exactly how one would expect it to. The game was close throughout the whole game, both teams threw haymakers at each other, and the final score was reminiscent of the talent that was on the field. Though the teams provided a challenge for one another, someone had to lose and usually these types of games come down to execution and which team makes a crucial mistake. On Friday it was the Cougars who were on the losing end, 30-29, and on the wrong end of several horrible moments.
These mistakes started right away for the Cougars. The team drove down to inside the five-yard line and looked like they would walk in for another touchdown; instead, a fumble inside the three-yard line stalled the drive and Vanden came down to score a touchdown the very next possession.
The next possession for the Cougars resulted in a touchdown, then a bad snap cost the Cougars a chance to tie the game. Those first two drives resulted in the Cougars playing catchup all night. The Cougars overcame a safety, incredible plays from Vanden quarterback Trey Dimes, and a double digit fourth quarter deficit to have a chance to tie the game. At 30-29 the Cougars missed what would have been a game tying extra point and never got the ball back with any chance to do anything.
Losing any game is tough. The Cougars could look at it one of two ways; one, they missed two extra points, fumbled at the goal line, gave up a safety and only lost by one to the reigning Division 3 State Champions, or second, they will rue these missed opportunities and say they must get better. Knowing this team’s mindset, number two will be the correct answer. These mistakes need to be cleaned up for the coming stretch of games against Windsor, Cardinal Newman, and the North Coast Section Playoffs.
Analy Football: It was another triumphant week for the Tigers, as they won their third game out of four. The Tigers’ offense is becoming one of the best and most underrated offense in the North Bay. Quarterback Sammy Long and his collection of weapons continue to put the North Bay Oak League on notice that they won’t be a pushover. After a 49-20 thrashing against Terra Linda, the Tigers are averaging 50 points per game through their four games. The Tigers only loss came at the hands of San Marin High School, 37-34, who are ranked Number 1 in Division 5 for the North Coast Section. The Tigers are ranked third. Obviously, the competition will start to get more serious for the Tigers as they have Rancho, Windsor, and Cardinal Newman on the schedule. Regardless of how league goes for the Tigers, they’ve shown themselves to be a formidable opponent who can easily upset one of the top three teams if they are sleeping. We will get a up close look at Analy in two weeks when they take on Rancho on October 7.
The Tigers start league play with a game against Maria Carrillo High School in Sebastopol, while the Cougars travel to Chico to face Pleasant Valley High School, looking to put the difficult loss behind them and focus on league play.
