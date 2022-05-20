The month of May symbolizes several things. Some may consider it the start of weather changes, others, the end of school or for others it could be the de facto start of summer. While for local track athletes it was the start of their second season. The first part of the season was the team portion, now those who are the fastest have a three-race playoff which culminates in the CIF State Meet. For Rancho Cotate and Technology High School, this marked the end of the road for some and the start of something for others.
This past Saturday, there were track meets held at Montgomery High School and Petaluma High. For smaller schools like Tech, the meet was held at Montgomery, while Rancho Cotate traveled down to Petaluma. These meets gave athletes from across the North Coast Section a chance to compete for a spot in this weekend’s Meet of Champions.
Both schools had a few standout performers throughout the year who were competing at this meet. Perhaps the most notable was sophomore Jacob Pruitt from Rancho Cotate.
Pruitt exchanged his football cleats for spikes and has been just as impressive on the track as he was on the football field. The Cougars have had a number of great sprinters over the years, including school record holder and member of US National Team, Corey Nelson. Pruitt, according to Head Coach John Anderson, is next in line and has no ceiling on how good he can be.
“Jacob is one of my favorite athletes I’ve ever coached,” Anderson said. “He’s so young and is already so talented and driven. He has the chance to be special, but he’s also a 4.0 student so he’s the prototypical student athlete. He hasn’t run quite as fast as he would have liked since he was dealing with a hamstring and Covid early in the season.”
Pruitt, 15, looks like a grown man. Anderson says people always comment and ask him how old Pruitt is and are amazed that he’s just 15. This means Pruitt is nowhere near his physical peak and has nowhere to go but up.
Even with the slower start to the season and less training, Pruitt still put together a beast of a performance on Saturday. He finished second in the 100-meter dash at 10.90 seconds. This time was the 20th fastest in the history of the county and fastest time ever by a sophomore. Pruitt also threw down a 22.24 200-yard dash, again finishing second. Finally, Pruitt anchored the Rancho boys 4x100 meter team, which finished second and ran the 38th fastest time ever in Redwood Empire history. The other three members are Sai Vadrawale, Gio Ortiz and Tupotu Hale, all football players in the fall.
“Most of my sprinters are all football players,” Anderson said. “It does help them with their quickness and endurance, so I do encourage them to come out and coordinate with the strength and conditioning coaches.”
Pruitt’s time in the 200 seems fast, but according to Anderson, Pruitt didn’t quite run as fast as he would have liked.
“Jacob’s best event is the 200, but because he was dealing with a hamstring injury, then Covid, it set him back just a little,” Anderson said. “We’re happy that he’s heading to Dublin for the 100, but if circumstances were different, he’d be going in the 200 too.”
Going with Pruitt to MOC was football standout, Vadrawale, in the 110 hurdles, Joel Kairkari in the long jump and high jump. Anderson hopes the 4x100 meter team will also be able to go since they are seeded 10th going in. Pruitt is the 9th seed for the 100, while Vadrawale is the 6th seed for the 110 hurdles.
On the girls’ side, Anderson is pleased with the distance team. Though the girls are young, they are talented, and Anderson expects big things from them moving into next year. In fact, all the athletes who are going to Dublin are underclassmen.
“We only have 4 seniors,” Anderson said. “The team experienced 50 percent growth from last year. In 2021 we only had 22 athletes, whereas this year we had over 60 kids come out.”
On the other end of the spectrum, it wasn’t the finish to the season Coach Marc Orloff and the Titans hoped for. Coming off the euphoria of winning a league title just last week, the momentum got stalled when top athlete Alyssa Bennett came down with Covid and couldn’t perform.
“Alyssa tested positive last Monday and thought she was okay by Saturday but she was still experiencing symptoms on Friday so there was no way she’d be able to compete,” Orloff said. “I think maybe that had something to do with our performance, the wind got knocked out of the sails a bit.”
Bennett coming down with Covid is said for several reasons. First off, she was Tech’s best athlete and had a great chance to make the MOC. Orloff said a number of girls had to scratch due to Covid and other ailments, so Bennett more than likely would have qualified If she had a repeat performance. Second, she’s a senior so there’s no other races for her. Seniors always want to go out on top or at least in control of their fate, going out not even being able to compete is heartbreaking for an athlete who planned her whole season around Saturday.
“I hope I’ll get to see her on Thursday,” Orloff said. “Because I know she’s still disappointed and upset, but sometimes things just don’t work out. Even though she didn’t compete, we still had some good performances.”
Sophomore Isabella Godleski set a personal best in the long jump and then the girls 4x100 meter relay team set the school record, even without Bennett. The girls had a really good day and Orloff was very proud of them. He gave credit to all the athletes who competed on the track team this year. It was a great year for Tech athletics, and it would have been nice to see what Bennett could do on the big stage, but Orloff thinks she has an outside shot at competing at the next level if she can trim off a second or two.
As for Anderson, he’s been around Rancho for 36 years and has seen a lot, so when he says this was one of the most fun years he’s had, it means something.
“I haven’t had this much fun coaching in a long time,” Anderson said. “All these kids are great and bring great joy to practice every day.”
