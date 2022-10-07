Lawrence Jones Middle School (LJMS) Cross Country team has been on fire and at last Thursday’s meet runners were showing all their hard work is paying off. Out of the 30 runners in the meet 17 of them broke their Personal Best time and we set new course records for both boys and girls. Aliyah Guizar set the girls’ record with a time of 13:40 and Grevin DeShazer set the boys’ record with a 11:20. The next four LJMS girl runners were Kiara Alvarez 14:24, Hope Ehmantraut 15:46, Sofia Broski 16:08 and Claire Nelson 16:17. The next four LJMS boys were Will Engh 12:45, Cole Schnidt 12:46, Oscar Mendez 13:42 and Dominic Lindzy 13:58.
Each athlete tries each meet to beat their own best personal best time. Being halfway through the season, it gets harder each week, but this group of athletes continue to set their goals and push their selves to accomplish their personal best week after week. A couple weeks ago we set 25 Personal Best. This week was no different, as we had 17 runners that did it this week. Kiara Alvarez Ceja 14:24, Charli Anderson 19:57, Maya Bradley 18:00, Sofia Broski 16:08, Adam Cirimele 14:52, Teddy Connell 25:03, Damion Diaz 24:00, Ripley Hansen 21:01, Xander Hensen 18:16, Jacob Herrera 16:05, Dominic Lindzy 13:58, Ava Machado 16:21, Oscar Mendez 13:42, Claire Nelson 16:17 and Jack Thompson 18:03
Girls (top 5 LJMS girls)
1st Aliyah Guizar 13:40 - (Set course record by 30 seconds.)
2nd Kiara Alvarez 14:24
4th Hope Ehmantraut
5th Sofia Broski
6th Claire Nelson
Boys (top 5 boys)
1st Grevin DeShazer 11:20 - (Set course record by 30 seconds)
3rd Will Engh
4th Cole Schnidt
8th Oscar Mendez
9th Dominic Lindzy
Personal Best
Kiara Alvarez Ceja, Charli Anderson, Maya Bradley, Sofia Broski Adam Cirimele,
Teddy Connell, Damion Diaz, Ripley Hansen, Xander Hensen, Jacob Herrera,
Dominic Lindzy, Ava Machado, Oscar Mendez, Claire Nelson, and Jack Thompson.
