Lacrosse gets on the board

It’s always difficult to get that first win. Regardless of what the circumstance is, getting the first in anything can be difficult. A first job, first relationship, first win of the season, all these things are hard, so when it happens there’s a sigh of relief from those who accomplish it. In this case, the Rancho Cotate Girls Lacrosse team took care of business Thursday night against Napa High School to get the first win on the young season. The 14-3 victory meant the game was stress-free, which every coach prefers.
“The game went really good,” Head Coach Mady Smith said. “They all played really well together as a team. I have a really big roster this year, which includes a lot of freshman and sophomores, so they’ve come together really well. I’ve got a lot of girls who came up from the local Rancho Cotate Lacrosse club.”
The Cougars have 25 girls on the team this season, which is a huge number. There’s a good mix of girls who’ve never played lacrosse before and those who have. The Rancho Cotate Lacrosse Club serves as a filter league for the high school, meaning there’s lots of 7th and 8th graders of both genders being groomed for the high school game.
Having 25 girls on the team shows the growth the program has had just over the last two years. Back in 2020 before the season was shut down, it was clear the program was still being built up. The coaches were trying to find enough girls to play, which often meant there were a lot of girls who had never played before. This year it’s clear there’s a much higher level of play from the Cougars, which shows how the program has progressed even during the Covid years,
“This year is different because of the number of players and the amount of skill,” Smith said. “It’s a great group of girls, they’re more together as a team, more bonded, they’ve all played together before. It’s just a great dynamic out here on the field. Like I always say, it creates magic.”
There’s a certain group of players on every team who the coach will say are the important ones, or the core. Every team has certain players who serve as leaders, either vocal or lead by example. The Cougars have a few of those players who are kind of the life blood of the team. Smith talked about important those girls are.
“Reese Hackamack and Pualena Hale stood out on the defensive end,” Smith said. “Our captain Alycia Cook stood out as a great team player and then Carlie Higgins and Makenzie Smith. Those are the core of the team and the heart of it.”
Smith and Higgins did the bulk of the scoring for the Cougars, both netting at least five goals apiece. The Cougars created chances all night and had a number of shots just miss or the score could have been more in their favor.
The girls have a tough league schedule coming up starting with Casa Grande on Tuesday, so playing a difficult preseason schedule should help prepare the girls for what’s to come in the regular season. Unlike other sports, lacrosse season is fairly short. The Cougars have just 13 games this season, so league play is going to be the most important. If they can hold their own in league play, the girls should be set up for a playoff run down the line. Playing teams either of a higher division or who are super skilled will only benefit the team moving forward.
