In front of a large crowd at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night the Sprint Car Challenge Tour brought the series Winged Sprint cars to the Petaluma fairgrounds race track. They shared the evenings racing program with the Western Midget cars and Dwarf cars.
The next opportunity to see racing in Petaluma at the 3/8 mile dirt track is August 13th when the weekly racing series returns. Non winged Sprint cars, Modifieds, Tri State Pro Stock Series and Mini Stocks will all vie for wins in their categories.
