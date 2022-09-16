In the midst of the most unprecedented heat wave in the last 100 years, the vast majority of Sonoma County residents tried to stay indoors to make sure they weren’t suffering too much from the massive heat. With this heat wave came the beach, swimming pools, air conditioners and just anything to keep the temperature cool or enjoy themselves while staying cool. The shade was over 90 degrees, and perhaps the most uncomfortable situation was indoor gyms like Tech Middle School on Thursday evening.
Thursday’s volleyball match between Tech High and Credo High School was a true heat feast. The game tipped off at 6 p.m. when it was still over 100 degrees and the small gym made sure to keep every bit of heat inside. It was clear the girls were struggling with the heat and needed constant timeouts and hydration to avoid passing out. Those in attendance were moving towards the fresh air outside. It’s not often during a heat wave people would prefer to be outside, but this was one of those cases.
This game was a great test for both the Gryphon and Titans, as the Gryphon hadn’t played in over a week due to Tuesday’s game being cancelled, and the Titans just started playing games this past Tuesday. Having to play during an unprecedented heat wave is something that will make the girls stronger for the season moving forward.
The game itself was very competitive. Though the Gryphon won 3-1, it was Tech High who really played with the emotion and fed off the crowd. The Titans and Gryphon spent much of the night playing back and forth sets that, after the first, were very competitive. After losing the first set 25 to 9, the Titans battled back taking a commanding lead in set two, only to lose it 25-20. They then fought back to win the third set, 25-23, and then the Gryphon took care of business in the fourth, 25-12. This was a tale of two teams. Gryphon coach Michael Dublin wasn’t extremely pleased with the girl’s performance, while Titans head coach Christy Brassfield was super happy with how her young team played.
“The game went how we thought it would, the biggest factors being serve and serve receive,” Head Coach Michael Dublin said. “We’ve been working a lot on our serving and passing, but heat affects everybody overtime, fatigue sets in. We had to keep calling timeouts to tell them that they can pass, it’s nothing they haven’t done before.”
Though Dublin was happy with the execution and game overall, he did note how the heat affected the girls’ energy and focus at times during the match.
“Usually, the girls play with a lot more energy, it’s a small gym,” Dublin said. “There wasn’t any warmup music to get them going, so they had to be more self-sufficient with bringing the energy, which makes things a bit more difficult.”
Every match has that one moment that will make or break a teams’ night. The teams who execute in those situations end up being victorious. For the Gryphon it was the second set. The girls fell behind quickly by a good amount and had to battle their way back. Dublin was pleased with how the girls battled back and was glad they were able to show they have the ability to do it for future matches.
“That’s one thing in volleyball, when you lose momentum, you’ve got to bring it back,” Dublin said. “It’s not easy to do and I’m glad they showed themselves they can dig deep when needed and pull off the win.”
As for the Titans, Coach Brassfield couldn’t say enough good things about how her young team battled. The Titans are a team with only two juniors and the rest are underclassmen, so they have a bright future and are coming along exactly the way Brassfield hoped they would.
“The girls played with a lot of energy tonight,” Brassfield said. “This was a big improvement over our last game against Sonoma Academy. This is our second game, so very excited.”
It was clear the Titans are a young team by how much enthusiasm the girls showed throughout the game. Usually when a team is making mistakes or not playing well, there are signs of frustration from some of the girls, but the Titans didn’t let that get in the way of them having fun. When they won the second set you could feel and see the emotion on their faces, which is a sign of a young team just embracing the moment and enjoying themselves.
“I think the girls handled the heat really well, it’s extremely warm,” Brassfield said. “We certainly had some instances where you could tell the heat was having some effect but then they would find a way to get the energy back up. Getting breaks and water throughout the match helped for sure.”
Volleyball, maybe more than any other sport, is about chemistry and communication. The really good teams seemingly know where each other are, have trust that their teammate is going to pick them up after a bad hit or set. A young team like the Titans haven’t played together as long as some teams, which means the communication might not be what Coach Brassfield wants it to be. Despite the girls being so young and having just one practice in between, Brassfield felt like the communication was really improved since the first game. This is certainly something to build one moving forward into league play.
Both teams are entering league play this coming week. Credo starts things off with a home game Tuesday against Roseland Prep, which starts at 6 p.m. then will conclude the week with a game against Upper Lake on Thursday. Then Tech continues their league year with a Tuesday game against Tomales High School, which also starts at 6 p.m. After Tuesday’s contest, the Titans will play Calistoga on Thursday.
