Going, going, almost gone?

Credo’s #14 Tony Del Toro stepped up to the plate and knocked a high-fly ball to the left center fence for a solid double and an RBI bringing in #12 Jack Sheehan, who did a celebratory slide into home plate. Credo won their semifinal game 16-4 and will face St. Bernard’s for the 2022 North Coast Section Baseball Championship on Saturday, May 28th at 1 p.m. at the Crusaders home field, 222 Dollison St, Eureka, CA, 95501.
