Gallant efforts fell short for West County

Tuesday night started out like most games have for the West County girls. Get off to a strong start, then continue to press the opponent until you pull away. Except that didn’t happen, instead Alhambra High School turned the game around towards the tail end of the first quarter and never looked back in route to a 51-45 upset in the semi-finals of the North Coast Section Playoffs.
The game was one of those that every team has once or twice, a game where nothing goes right. For West County, foul trouble to main players was the culprit, along with three-point shots not going in. Despite nothing going their way, the game came down to the fourth quarter and West County had chances; the ball just didn’t go in.
“Shots that we are so used to seeing drop, didn’t drop,” Coach Earl Pasamonte said. “I felt like we had some questionable fouls called against us too, especially with Ellie. A couple fouls they called I didn’t think were. We battled, but just couldn’t do it.”
Foul trouble doomed West County all night. Roan, Alex Foszcz and Talia Husary all picked up three fouls in the first half, which meant they had to sit for the vast majority of the second quarter. When three of your better players are on the bench, it makes the game much harder. With no other consistent scoring threat, the Bulldogs could focus all their attention on Lucca Lowenberg and make her life difficult. Also, the foul trouble made it harder for Roan and Foszcz to play as aggressively as they normally do. They couldn’t crash the glass like normal and couldn’t be as aggressive driving because picking up a fourth foul, even in the third quarter, would be devastating.
“Such a huge part of Alex’s and Ellie’s game is rebounding and initiating defensively,” Pasamonte explained. “They had to back off tonight. When two of your best defenders have to back off, it makes it a lot easier on the other team.”
Because of foul trouble Pasamonte had to go deeper into his bench than he did in the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals against Archie Williams, West County played just 8 girls. Those 8 were the juniors and seniors, but Tuesday was a different story. Pasamonte had to go deep into the bench because of foul trouble. Though the girls who came in were younger, they held their own and Pasamonte couldn’t be happier with how the younger girls played.
‘I felt that our bench players came in and gave us good minutes, nothing hurt us,” said Pasamonte. “They came in and gave good minutes, which is a good sign for next year. I’m excited because they played well, no one hurt us.”
Not only did the girls have foul trouble to deal with, they also struggled shooting. It seemed like there was a lid on the basket the whole game. The girls shot just 28 percent from the field and went 3-23 from the three-point line. It was one of those games where the girls either couldn’t find rhythm on offense because of the foul trouble or the shots they got that usually fall didn’t. The fact that the game was so close despite all the issues the girls had, shows how good of a team they are. Most teams who shoot 28 percent for a game will have no chance of winning. West County actually had a chance to steal it late in the fourth quarter, which speaks to the resolve the girls have and their mental toughness.
“They missed a couple free throws late and we had a chance to hit a shot to make it interesting, but didn’t,” Pasamonte said. “Strategically we did what we were supposed to do, just couldn’t hit a shot.”
Sometimes when playoffs start, it isn’t about who the best team is, it’s about who’s the most healthy. Though West County have all their main scorers and rebounders, they are missing the most important position on the floor, point guard. Maya Salas, was lost for the season with an ACL injury and Pasamonte has talked about how important she is and how big of a loss it is for the girls. She may not put up the stats, but having someone who can run the offense makes things easy on everyone. Lowenberg isn’t a natural point guard and was really good playing off of Salas and getting easier shots. The two playoff games, Lowenberg has had to work really, really hard to generate offense.
“It’s huge, she’s our point guard,” Pasamonte said. “She gets the offense running, maybe statistically she’s not blowing up the stat sheet but she gets our offense running, gets us flowing. When we don’t have someone whose a true point guard bringing the ball up the court, everyone has a shared duty and that also takes us out of our rhythm. It’s been tough trying to figure out how to play without your point guard.”
Though the girls hoped to go further, they have another game since their record was good enough to qualify for the CIF State Championship. The girls are the 4 seed and will host 5th seeded Buchanan High School, Tuesday. The message from Pasamonte was simple, have a short term memory, forget about this past game and focus on the next one.
