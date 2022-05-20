Gabby helps secure Cougar victory
Robert Grant

Rancho reigned supreme in their first-round play-off game against Alameda. At the top of the 7th inning with a 5-4 lead, #28 Alex Schmelzel and #24 Gabby Schenone reacted to an infield pop-fly resulting in Schenone making a diving catch with the agility of a cougar for the second out, helping the team secure the victory. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.