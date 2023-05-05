Flat Track races

For the 57th time the AMA Progressive AFT (American Flat Track) Flat Track Nationals will be at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds on May 13th. It is the only AMA sanctioned professional mile flat track race on dirt in Northern California. The Progressive Flat Track Nationals will feature the best professional flat track riders in the seventh event of the 18-race 2023 championship chase. Races in two classes will take place on Saturday with practice and qualifying in the afternoon and the heat races and the finals that evening.
The Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by Kicker will race the famous one-mile dirt track along with the Mission Super Twins presented by S&S Cycle. The California State Fairgrounds, home to the California State Fair used every year for horse racing around its four turns but on May 13th it will be a different kind of horsepower with speeds of up to 140 miles per hour.
