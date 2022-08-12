Fall Sports about to roar back

As the calendar officially turns to August, summer vacation is almost over around Sonoma County. In about two weeks school will start, which means families are returning from their vacations, students are getting their schoolbooks and fall sports teams are in full preparation. Fall sports usually means football will dominate the headlines, but there are other sports Rohnert Park residents should be keeping an eye on. Some teams have been very successful over the last few years that many might not know about.
For example, Rancho Cotate volleyball is coming off their third straight North Coast Section berth and looking to expand on last year’s success, which included the team’s first NCS playoff win in over ten years. Under Head Coach Jeff Bradshaw, the girls have been a very good success story. Whether it’s starting off the season strong and maintaining that momentum, or like last year, starting off very slow and turning it on in the fall months, the volleyball team is a group to watch.
This year’s team could be another special one, as they lost just three seniors. Granted, those seniors were the captains and important leaders, but last year’s team consisted of a lot of sophomores and juniors who are now upperclassmen. Residents should keep an eye on this team, as there’s a high probability the girls have another great season, perhaps even surpassing last year’s incredible run.
“We lost three seniors to graduation,” Coach Jeff Bradshaw said. “League MVP Teagan Irish, who’s now at Cal State Dominguez Hills, Angie Gomez Diaz and Keyonee Neal. Those girls are going to be missed, but we have girls we feel are ready to replace them.”
Bradshaw thinks those seven seniors have the necessary experience to lead the team in the new era of Cougars volleyball.
“A lot of the girls we have are experienced, but not necessarily with volleyball, so it could take us sometime to gel, especially with our difficult preseason schedule,” Bradshaw said. “But the goal always stays the same, which is get better and continue to build the program and hopefully compete in the NCS once again.”
The Cougars first match is on the 18th of August, against Napa, so the girls will be off soon.
A similar story could be said of the Rancho girls golf team. Behind the superpowers of Isay Liwanag, and awesome depth, the Cougars had the best season in the program’s history. The season consisted of the Cougars playing rival and golfing powerhouse Cardinal Newman to a virtual stalemate in their third match, losing by just three points. Also, the team finished the season with three girls qualifying for the NCS Tournament, which was quite the feat.
Coach Al Liwanag has his work cut out trying to replace his daughter and team leader. But the Cougars are returning three players from last year’s team and are in the process of recruiting more girls so they can field a 6-person team.
“We plan on our captain, Carlie Higgins, to be the leader and replace the ones that we lost,” Liwanag said. “I’d put her up against any of the girls in our league, including the two from Newman. We are still openly recruiting three more golfers to join the team.”
Liwanag said the returning girls worked out this summer as a way to keep their game sharp and to be ready for September 18th.
“Golf isn’t like any other sport,” Liwanag said. “Anyone can shoot a basketball or throw a football, but with golf it’s really a year-round battle to keep your skills sharp.”
The one player who, as Coach likes to say, “was embracing the suck” was senior captain Carlie Higgins. She’s entering her third season on the golf team and will be the captain this year.
“I want to help my teammates get better and that’s something I’ll take pride in as a captain,” Higgins said. “I want to get better too, but just being there for my teammates and supporting them.”
Higgins was just a few strokes away from making NCS last year and says that’s her goal this year. She’s worked on her putting, which she said was the weakest part of her game last year.
As for Rancho cross country, Head Coach John Anderson has a very talented group of younger runners, especially on the girls’ side. After a very successful track season, which saw a few athletes advance deep into the postseason, the Cougars are positioned to compete in a very deep running league. Teams like Maria Carrillo, Casa Grande, Piner, and Santa Rosa always field good teams, so the meets will be very competitive for both the boys and the girls.
As for Technology High School and Credo High School, those teams have an extra sport added to their schedule that Rancho Cotate and other big schools don’t, soccer. Instead of soccer being a winter sport like it is for the Cougars, soccer serves as a fall sport for the Titans and the Gryphon.
It’s been fun to watch the battles over the last few years of the Titans and Gryphon. Both genders have had very fun back and forth matches. Last year the men split the season series 1-1, with Credo winning the first match 3-1 and Tech winning the next one 1-0.
Technology High finished the 2021-22 season with a 6-9 record while finishing 3-6 in league play. One thing that set back the Tech High athletes was the continuing Covid restrictions of last year. Though Head Coach Fatima Worden does summer conditioning, the boys don’t have the same facilities granted to them that some of the bigger schools do, which made practicing more difficult. But the boys handled it well and had a very nice season, all things considered.
The lack of practice influenced the Tech High girls as well. They finished 1-10 last year but were competitive and fought hard in all their matches. Coming into this season the goal will be to turn the hard work and competitiveness into some wins.
Like normal, the season for both boys and girls will start in September.
As for the Credo boys, they are looking to add some success in league play to their menu. The boys went 5-10 last year, but just 1-8 in league play. The Gryphon had success in non- league play, where four of their wins came from. So, starting September 6, the boys are looking to get off to a roaring start against San Francisco Waldorf.
The Credo girls were, quite frankly, the best athletic team during the 2021 season. They finished an astonishing 11-2-1 and made it all the way to the NCS Semi-Finals where they lost to Arcata High School, 5-0. It was an incredible season for the Gryphon and one they are hoping to duplicate. Although it will be harder as the girls are graduating nine seniors from last year’s historic team.
How the Gryphon do this year will be a good indicator on just how much the soccer program has been able to build over the years. The good schools and programs can be good year in and year out, regardless of who graduates. So, maintaining their success will be a challenge for Head Coach Israel Nadav and his girls, but one they will be ready for.
As for volleyball, the Titan girls are coming off a 3-10 season and one that included 3 sets to 1 victory over Tomales to end the season. The girls are hoping that end of season win will give them momentum for 2022. The Titans graduated four seniors, which means this will be a very experienced team. The makeup of last season’s team was mostly sophomores and juniors who will now graduate to upperclassmen. This will give the Titans a great shot to build off last year’s successful season.
Much like Rancho Cotate, there’s several quality runners on the distance side for the Technology girls. Coach Marc Orloff is looking forward to the challenges this season has in store and knows that training the same time as the Rancho Cotate team will help his kids get better and run more competitively. After a successful track season, the Titans are hoping a solid cross-country season happens for both the boys and girls.
The Credo girls volleyball team is looking to build off last season’s successful season, which included a third-place finish in the North Central Division behind Sonoma Academy and Upper Lake. Though the girls finished 7-12, the result was great for a couple of reasons. First, this was an extremely young team, with only one senior and one junior on the 12-person roster. The rest of the 10 players were either freshman or sophomores. Assuming these girls stay together, the next two years could see a ton of success for the Gryphon, as young teams who hold their own usually explode with success over the next couple of seasons, once the younger players gain experience.
Watching this teams progress could be the most intriguing storyline to date. How will the young Gryphon do with another year under their belt? We will soon find out.
When discussing fall sports, most of the discussion is about football, and rightly so. However, there’s several other teams who I think might turn some heads. The only way to know is let the games begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.