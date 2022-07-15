Sonoma Raceway will showcase the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals from July 22 to the 24. For the 34th year the drivers of the four Professional categories will test the traction of the track surface and raise the volume of sound in the Sonoma Valley. Riders in the Pro Stock Motorcycle class, drivers in the Pro Stock Car category along with the two Nitro categories of Top Fuel Funny Car and Top Fuel will have one qualifying run on Friday and two on Saturday to try to get into the 16-vehicle field in each category for final eliminations on Sunday. Friday night is the opportunity for spectators to see the fuel cars light up the night with their header flames rising above the tops of the cars.
Sportsmen and women will also race over the course of the three days with some drivers coming from all over the country. Besides the on-track action there will be autograph sessions with the drivers and riders. As always spectators will be able to roam through the pit areas and watch the mechanics work on the cars and motorcycles in between rounds of racing.
For more information about the weekend go to sonomaraceway.com
