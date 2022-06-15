Daniel Suarez in his #99 Camaro led the final 26 laps of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and garnered his first career NASCAR Cup victory and the first race victory for a Mexican born driver in NASCAR Cup Series history.
Kyle Larson in his #5 Chevy Camaro won the pole position for the 110 lap race for the fifth straight time at the Sonoma Valley track. He was also the defending race winner and while he lead laps during the race an equipment failure cost him a shot at repeating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.