Credo’s emotional end to season

Unlike most other sports that are either played in the fall, winter or spring, soccer in California is spread out among two seasons. For some high schools like Credo, Tech, and schools up north like Eureka, Arcata, and Fortuna, soccer is played in the fall. While bigger schools like Rancho Cotate play their sports in the winter. A big reason for this was to avoid conflict between soccer and football. There are countless examples of soccer players kicking on the football team and having to balance their schedules. So, to avoid conflict the larger schools play soccer in the winter. A scenario like this hurts small schools like Credo the most.
Since most of the big schools don’t play soccer until the winter, the Gryphon don’t have the opportunity to play high level opponents. Teams like Technology and Credo are playing the teams in their league, which can be a double-edged sword. The positive is that the girls and boys get the chance to play, which is the most important: but a negative is the lack of high-level competition in the preseason to prepare for what’s to come in the North Coast Section Playoffs. Saturday’s playoff game against Fortuna High School showed that the split soccer schedule hurt the Gryphon.
Since Fortuna has really good teams like Eureka, Arcata, and McKinleyville, they were much more prepared for what the NCS Playoffs were all about. The Huskies scored early within the first five minutes of the game, then added two more before the 30-minute mark. By the time the Gryphon adjusted to their opponent’s game plan and style it was too late to mount a comeback. Though the Gryphon lost 4-0, they played much better in the second half, created chances, and showed they are capable of playing with top teams if they have the experience doing so.
Senior captain Ani Lambrecht was super proud of the way the girls battled in the second half and said they battled back and played their brand of soccer in the second half; it just wasn’t enough.
“They came out of the gate with a little more energy than us, which kind of set the tone and got us down,” Lambrecht said. “They scored their first goals in the first few minutes of the game which kind of set the tone, but you could see in the second half how we came back. They didn’t score until deep in the second half, we gave it everything and I’m super proud of them. We can’t win every game, as Coach said.”
Though the Gryphon came up short in their quest to win NCS, they once again had a phenomenal season going 15-2-2 overall and only losing one league game. Considering the team had just two seniors and a bunch of newer players, Lambrecht was shocked by how well the team came together. The season surpassed the expectation she and the coaching staff had.
“It’s tough when we play games where we just destroy teams and we aren’t used to playing better competition,” Lambrecht said. “So, if we were playing teams this well all season it would be a different game. But we gave it our all and played the best we could, and I bet next year, once the teams a little older, they will have a chance of getting further in the playoffs.”
This year revealed that the Credo soccer program is here to stay and not be overlooked. Though most of the girls don’t play club soccer, they are still very talented and because of their success on the field the last two seasons, should be able to draw more girls who will make the team even more talented. As the team continues to grow, they will give the fans more to cheer about.
“I thought we could have lost every game,” Lambrecht said. “Losing 10 seniors I didn’t know what to expect, just so happy with the season and this team.”
Games like these mark the end of an era. For Ani Lambrecht and Jessica Simmons, it was the end of their Gryphon career and are leaving behind an incredible legacy. Assistant coach Geoff Lannert was very grateful for the opportunity to help coach the team and was sad he couldn’t coach Lambrecht and Simmons anymore.
“Me and Coach Israel sleep better at night knowing that we have those two on our side,” Lannert said. “I’m going to miss coaching Jessica so much.”
During the postgame interview, it finally dawned on Lambrecht that this was her last game as a Gryphon, and she started to break down and get emotional when talking about what the team could be moving forward and what her and Jessica’s legacy will be. Seeing that emotion is what high school sports is all about. These are kids, after all, who have their whole lives ahead of them, but it’s emotional to see them reflect on their season being over.
“It was an amazing season,” Lambrecht said. “Getting to know this team and playing with them I had the best soccer season of my life. There are so many players who are so dedicated to this team, and it really shows. Sometimes we didn’t have the best turnout at practice, but there’s a core of us who are so dedicated to this team and the way we play. I’m so proud of us.”
As for what she and Simmons will be leaving behind, Lambrecht was emotional but also hopeful that the young players would take up the mantle and become vocal leaders like she was.
“I hope they just remember my fire of wanting it so bad,” Lambrecht said. “I don’t want them to be afraid to talk on the field. I really want them to remember that, but also just every game gives it their all.”
