Credo High Athlete of the week Tony Del Toro

Boys Varsity Soccer: Senior Midfielder/Co-Captain
Tony has captained the Gryphon soccer team through an injury-filled season and has them on the cusp of a North Coast Section Division 1 playoff berth. Tony is second on the team in goals scored and first in assists. This season he organized team building activities and generally balances an easy-going side with his competitive fire. Says Coach Baron Coenen, “Tony is the quintessential captain--he cares deeply about his teammates and walks his talk by his consistent play both in practice and games.” Tony plans to attend a four-year college and intends to major in real estate and finance next fall.
Congratulations, Tony!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.