Credo Girls reloading

Throughout each sporting season there’s certain teams who are really good but never seem to get the love or recognition they deserve. Perhaps those who were former athletes or a part of one or know of a specific team. Last season there was one team who fit that description: the Credo Girls Soccer team. The Gryphon are coming off an 18-2-2 season where they reached the semi-finals of the North Coast Section Division 1 Championships. This team was fantastic last season and are off to another rolling start this year, winning five games and tying rival Upper Lake 1-1 on Friday.
Though the success looks to be the same, the teams couldn’t be any different. Last year’s roster was filled with seniors and this year’s team consists of mostly freshmen. Even though the girls are young, the transition has been flawless, according to Head Coach Israel Nadav.
“The team was 80 percent seniors last season, this season we have just two,” Nadav said. “This year is the opposite as there’s only two seniors and a lot of freshmen. The freshmen have been great.”
One of those freshmen, Maitri Gilbert, had one of the best games any soccer player will have this season. During the Gryphon’s 11-0 win against Technology High School, she scored 6 goals and added 1 assist. She leads the Gryphon through 6 games with 9 goals, while senior captain leads the team in assists with nine.
“The girls played great,” Nadav said. “They had good possession, we found the open space, very pleased.”
Credo’s style is pass, move, possess, and just break teams down. They were good at that against the Titans. The girls were passing, cutting, getting shots on goal and Gilbert was running around from sideline to sideline creating chances for herself and others. It’s clear the Gryphon haven’t lost a beat with the new group of players who have come in.
Being a smaller public school, it’s more different for Credo and Tech to have sustained success because they can’t recruit players like the bigger schools and it’s harder to determine what kind of players you will have on any given year; so Nadav knows success will be harder. Though finding continued success will be more difficult, the Gryphon are well on their way to doing that.
“Just keep up with the hard work during training,” Nadav said. “The best way to coach themselves is watch. It’s on the upperclassmen to show the freshmen the ropes, and the freshmen are quick learners so they kind of blended into the team faster than I thought. We just need to keep doing the work and nothing more.”
Nadav talked about how self-sufficient the girls are. They are always working out on their own outside of practice and working on getting better, which is traits that all good teams have.
Though the Gryphon looked unstoppable Wednesday, Nadav noted that the girls didn’t start out that way and have gotten better throughout the early season.
“The preseason was good because the first game we didn’t look like that,” Nadav said. “The first game we won 1-0, then the next game against the same team we won 5-0, so that shows the improvement of the team.”
As the Gryphon enter league play, it’s important for them to continue their improvements as they are focused on bigger and brighter things after league play ends. The hope is to obviously reach at least the semi-finals of the NCS again. There’s a lot of work to be done, but something this team looks capable of putting in to reach the top.
