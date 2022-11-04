Besides the opening night or day of the season, Senior Day is the most important and significant game on the schedule. Senior Night is intended to give the seniors one final sendoff, to thank them for all the handwork they’ve done in the last four years. Some of this handwork is on the athletic field, but most of it also includes schoolwork and extracurriculars. For the Credo High School girls’ soccer team, they knew Senior Night would be a good one. After a 12-0 thrashing of Calistoga which pushed their record to 15-1-2 and 11-1-2 in league play, the team and their fans in attendance gathered to honor the two seniors.
Ani Lambrecht and Jessica Simmons were honored by Head Coach Israel Nadav, Assistant Coach Geoff Lannert, and Athletic Director Paul Lambrecht. Simmons and Lambrecht were praised for their leadership and hard work both on and off the soccer pitch. Lambrecht’s praise was extra special considering her father Paul is both the AD and assistant coach. These two mean a lot to the school and soccer program in general, considering how many seniors graduated last season. Lambrecht and Simmons were the captains and were tasked with guiding a very young team through the ropes, and looking at the results, they’ve done a brilliant job.
Coach Nadav couldn’t say enough good things about his two seniors and the impact they’ve had on the program.
“I only had two seniors this year, but both of them are so in control of the game,” Nadav said. “Jessica on the backline was very solid, I could always count on her, as Coach Geoff said, I can sleep better at night when Ani is the midfielder. She’s just controlling the game beautifully, was first to every ball and guiding the other midfielders into play, so both seniors were great.”
Nadav said the legacy of his seniors will be difficult to replace since they are two natural leaders and Credo has a reputation of winning the league every season. Nadav is hopeful the young girls will step up and continue the legacy started by last year’s seniors and continued by Simmons and Lambrecht this year.
Though Nadav is losing two players, he’s returning a team of talented youngsters, including freshman Maitri Gilbert, junior Kendelle Lannert, Lorelei Koldis, and many others. Gilbert was the Gryphons leading scorer, finishing with 35 goals in the regular season and looks to be the most dynamic returning player next year. Nadav couldn’t speak highly enough of how the young players have come along this season. Most of the Gryphon’s rotation from last season were seniors, so it wasn’t easy for the transition to be as smooth as it has been for the Gryphon.
“The freshmen have slowly improved from game to game,” Nadav said. “Over time they found their position on the team, just developed beautiful. I was a bit worried about the freshman at the beginning of the season because I lost key senior players. I was hoping the freshman would fill their shoes and they did, so my wish came true.”
Unfortunately, the Gryphon finished second in league this year to Upper Lake, who went a perfect 22-0-2 on the season en route to a league title. The Gryphon lost to Upper Lake 2-1 in their most recent matchup, which ended up being the decisive league battle; but according to Nadav, that game ended up being the turning point in the season. After that game, the Gryphon took their game to another level and really showed themselves to be the team to beat in the North Coast Section Playoffs.
“It was a tough game against Upper Lake,” Nadav said. “You can’t win forever. Having that one loss, we just developed and grew out of that loss in a positive way. You could tell today how the girls played, in possession of the ball, played really good soccer, which is exactly what I wanted from the girls.”
Wednesday’s game against Calistoga was a surgical performance by the Gryphon, scoring 12 goals, controlling possession, creating chances, and not relenting an inch in their attacking. Gilbert led the way for the Gryphon with 6 goals and two assists, Lannert netted herself a hat trick with 3 goals and Lambrecht finished the game with 8 assists and one goal in her senior night performance.
Now that the regular season is over the Gryphon will now start the NCS Playoffs on November 5 against 7th seeded Fortuna. The Gryphon are seeded second in the bracket behind Eureka High School and will have at least two home games. Nadav hopes to go further this season than the team did last year when they reached the semi-finals.
“Last year we went to semi-finals, and this year I’m hoping to win, so hopefully we can do it as a team,” Nadav said.
The Gryphon’s first playoff game is this coming Saturday at 5 p.m. at Sunrise Park.
