Credo falls to Summit Tamalpais

Junior Ty Schoenig avoids a tackle to win the ball in Wednesday’s D1 First Round NCS Boys Fall Soccer Championship game. Summit Tamalpais defeated Credo 8-5 and advances to the quarterfinals.
