Senior day is the one game besides homecoming that teams want to win the most. Sending your seniors out on top and in style is the way it should be. For the Credo boys’ soccer team this has been a trying season, filled with injuries, sickness, and other types of adversity. Despite this, the boys never gave up and are playing their best soccer at the most important time. This is due entirely to the leadership of their senior captains, Tony Del Toro, Isador Shalev and Alan Caro. These three have been instrumental in helping the Gryphon find their stride late in season.
Gryphon coach Baron Coenen, in particular, singled out Del Toro as the leader of the team and someone who can get the most out of his teammates, even when the situation seems bleak. Coenen credited Shalev for being a team player and flexible in his roles, coming into the season as a center forward, then changing to center back because Coach needed him to play there. He credited Caro for always being present, working hard and stepping into a leadership role now that he’s comfortable within the school and program. Having seniors who are willing to lead and adapt on the fly is something every program needs and the reason why the Gryphon are playing so well to end their season.
“I put in a new formation a couple weeks ago and the team started to gel well and play well,” Coenen said. “Tony, our captain, has really lit the fire and a couple of the other senior players have lit the fire under some of the other guys and hopefully we ride this wave all the way to the playoffs.”
“Our last four game we lost 1-0 to the first-place team, today was a 1-0 game except for a silly mistake and we won two, so the team is playing really well.”
Though the Gryphon came up short against Calistoga 2-0, the boys showed that they are worthy of being discussed as one of the top teams in the league. For much of the game, the Gryphon controlled possession and created more chances. The difference in the game was Calistoga cashing in on a couple of Credo’s mistakes, while the Gryphon just couldn’t get any good looks on goal.
“I thought it was really even,” Coenen said. “Like I told the lads, they capitalized on a couple of our mistakes, and we just didn’t capitalize on theirs.”
Often times, soccer comes down to that one moment. and whichever team takes advantage of that moment will end up winning. For most of the game, the Gryphon were flying up and down the wings, controlling the midfield and putting pressure on the Calistoga backline, they just couldn’t find the back of the net. Even though the boys couldn’t score, this was the type of performance that keeps momentum going and will serve them well in the NCS playoffs on Wednesday.
The boys took part in a Senior Day Ceremony after the game was over, as the girls did. The ceremony included the coaches and athletic director saying a few words and then the boys being rewarded with a pumpkin, soccer ball and a poster. Though the ceremony was small, the three captains got a proper send off because they will be missed and Coenen is hoping for the team next year will have guys ready to take the places of Del Toro, Caro and Shalev.
“We’re going to miss Tony for sure, he’s the engine the fire of this team,” Coenen said. “Someone will hopefully step-up next year and take that place. We have Patch, our junior captain, who’s improved a lot and we have some young players who need more time, they haven’t played on club. The seniors will be hard to replace, they’re our solid middle. Alan was an emotional fire plug too. So, my biggest question for next year is who’s going to light the engines and start the fire.”
The Gryphon were a junior laden team with 10, so they will all be expected to take a big step in leadership and overall play. Coenen was very pleased with how the boys have come along this season. There’s been super growth from the Gryphon this season, as evidenced by their great four game stretch. The key will be to continue this momentum in the NCS Playoffs and into next year.
“This point in the season they’ve all worked really hard and there’s been a lot of improvement from our younger guys,” Coenen said. “So, if we can get some more young players next year, we should be looking good too. Hopefully they continue to play and develop. I’ve been super happy with the improvement.”
The Gryphon have at least one more game remaining with the NCS Playoffs starting on Wednesday. They are the 9th seed and will take on 8th seeded Summitt Tamalpais at Sunrise Park. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. and if the Gryphon win, they will then go on to play Head Royce of Oakland.
