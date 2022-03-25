Credo boys have slow start

There’s a couple of sayings in sports; one that you can’t win the game in the first quarter, but you can lose it and second is that the best time to get to a pitcher is in the first inning when he isn’t as sharp. The second applied to the Credo Gryphon on Friday. The boys got off to a slow start Friday night and were never able to grind back into the game, losing 5-2 at the hands of Cloverdale High School. It was one of those frustrating games that every baseball team has now and then.
“We struggled mightily in the first inning,’ Head Coach John Aliotti said. “I’m very proud that our boys battled back. It was a challenging first inning, our pitcher had a lot of control problems and struggled through two, which is really hard baseball. But our guys put the ball in play and did what we needed to, and the game didn’t run away from us. I was pleased with how we played after the rough start.”
The Gryphon fell behind 2-0 right away and couldn’t work their way back into the game. Most of the night the Gryphon made solid contact and put the ball in play, but unfortunately, weren’t able to find holes in the defense.
For those who are in the know, the Credo boys’ baseball is one of the best sporting programs in Rohnert Park. They have an NCS Championship and are continuing to show they are amongst the best programs in the county. Though the boys record is just 2-5 at this point, that record isn’t indicative of how they’ve played. Aliotti noted that the Gryphon are a division 6 school playing teams that are bigger than them. So sometimes the record is deceiving. The Gryphon playing bigger schools will only help prepare them for the key part of the season, which is league play and beyond.
“We’ve played bigger schools quite often,” Aliotti said. “We’ve been competitive in most of those games. We started slowly and have gotten more competitive as we went on. Last Friday night Jelani Mason put in an incredible performance with a home run, and a triple and closed the game for us.”
“Playing bigger teams pushes us at every step. We really had to discipline tonight. There were times we weren’t and there were some pretty big mistakes. But when we’re playing those bigger schools, they are strong so you can’t rest, just got to keep playing hard. I think it helps our guys to learn how to stay focused throughout the game,”
Much like most of the sports, this year will be the first time since 2019 that everything is completely open without any sort of restrictions. The boys won the CIF Division 6 Championships back in 2019, then were only able to play three games in 2020 before the season was shut down. Last year, there was a season, but obviously things like masks and social distancing were present. Also, there were no playoffs, so the boys are hoping they will have the opportunity to play a full season, including playoffs.
“This year we have a full season and hopefully to make the playoff tournament,” Aliotti said.
The chances of the boys making a playoff run is very high as the vast majority of the team is senior laden. Veteran teams are the ones who tend to go very far since they have experience, have seen everything related to adversity and want to make sure their high school career ends on a high note.
“This is a heavy senior team,” Aliotti said. “The lineup tonight was seven seniors and two juniors. Freshman did come into the game later and I had a couple sophomores who bunted late in the game.”
The Gryphon have one more non-conference game before league play starts. They face the Bay School from San Francisco on Saturday, April 2. Then the boys move into league play with games against Sonoma Academy and Technology High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.