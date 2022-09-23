Credo boys complete sweep of Technology

This past week was rivalry week in Rohnert Park. Wednesday featured the Tech and Credo girls’ soccer teams playing each other, which was followed by the boys who squared off on Friday. Behind balanced scoring, the Gryphon won 4-1 against the Tech High boys completing the week sweep of their cross-town rivals. Though the Credo girls are locked and loaded on the season, the Credo boys and Tech boys are more in the building phase.
“We started the season strong,” Credo Coach Baron Coenen said. “Today we were missing three starters and we had a couple games a couple weeks ago where we were missing six starters because of injuries or illness. We’ve dropped off a bit but we’re coming back. I’ve had to move some players around to different position because we are missing players.”
Just in Friday’s game alone, the Gryphon were missing their starting left back and starting center back, so it hasn’t been an easy start to the season so far. Coach Coenen has had to move players around to make up for not having a full squad, though he feels it could be beneficial for players to play different positions. Also, he said the Gryphon have a talented player who’s set to play shortly now that his transfer suspension is over.
“The lads are stepping up and handling everything great,” Coenen said. “If anything, I’m probably throwing them to the wolves a little bit as far as throwing them into new positions cause I’m kind of stuck. They’re stepping up and learning.”
In fact, the Gryphon’s first goal was scored by someone who is a primary defender but has stepped into the number 9 role or main striker because of injuries.
Friday was a good game for the Gryphon. The first half they created chances and cashed in with four goals, then the second half consisted of them playing possession and creating good chances. This resulted in four goals from four different players.
“We play a pretty wide-open attacking style, and all the players get to have a chance to get forward,” Coenen said. “We had some nice goals and nice shots; we had defenders scoring. Pretty much every game we have multiple goal scorers.”
As for Tech, it’s a tough season so far for Fatima Worden. Worden has a whole new group of players whom she’s trying to make into good players. The hardest part for Tech is not having players who play club soccer. Most other teams have multiple players who play year-round so they are always in shape and have experience. With Tech it’s all about taking a group of boys and molding them into a good team. Despite the early season struggles, Worden has nothing but praise for her boys and says this is a really good group who listen and want to get better every day.
“Right now, for me it’s tough because I lost a lot of seniors last year who were really good,” Worden said. “They made up my whole starting lineup last year. So, I need to make players to learn their positions and it’s been hard for us because every school has players who play club. We only have one player in club, and then the rest of the boys don’t touch a ball until they come back for the high school season.”
Worden certainly sees this season as a building block for next season. She knows it won’t be easy, but the boys are coming along well.
Friday night’s game showed how well the boys are coming along. In the first half they didn’t play well, but the second half was a much better performance with Tech creating several chances which could have made the game a lot closer than the 4-1 score showed.
“The boys were a little scared in the first half,” Worden said, “They were watching the ball, no moving and we played better the second half. If we can play the first half like we played the second, we could make it a game.”
This season is going like every other season for Worden and the Tech boys. Making players as she says doesn’t take weeks, it takes months, so usually by the time the boys start to become players and figure things out the season is over and then she must start all over again. Even though the process is tough, Worden loves coaching and takes pride in seeing these boys play well and improve.
“It’s tough because by the time these boys start to become players, the season is over,” Worden said. “But I’m going to keep doing what I love. These is a great group of kids, they listen, want to get better. The parents have done a great job with them.”
Though Friday’s game wasn’t the result the boys wanted, the team showed resiliency and much improved play in the second half, which is what Worden was looking for.
