After what could be the best win in program history, it would be difficult for the Rancho Cotate Cougars to duplicate what they did last Friday against Cardinal Newman. Shutting out an opponent two straight times is almost unheard of, and Montgomery isn’t emotionally going to get the team fired up like playing Cardinal Newman or Windsor will. The Cougars have a bad tendency to play down to the level of competition and play up to the good teams. Head Coach Gehrig Hotaling stressed in his postgame talk to the team this can’t happen, and they need to be more consistent if they are going to accomplish their future goals.
Though there wasn’t anything noteworthy to write home about for this game, the Cougars did what needed to be done, winning 34-14, and getting standout performances from several players up and down the roster. This win is significant since it keeps them in the running for the league title if Cardinal Newman beats Windsor this coming week, and it showed that once again this team can overcome adversity.
The Cougars had 15 players out on Covid leave, so they were short-handed against the Vikings. Luckily, none of the 15 players were starters, but it did complicate practice and other things. It was clear the Cougars didn’t have the energy they did against Cardinal Newman. Coach Hotaling said the last three weeks have been very draining on the team both physically and mentally.
“It’s human nature when you have a big emotional game like Newman and play a team on paper you should beat,” Hotaling said. “Maybe we’re buying into the hype a bit, but human nature kind of dictates that this was a trap game. Luckily, we didn’t fall for the trap and got it done, but no question we’ve got to play better.”
At this point in the season the Cougars would obviously like a league title, but the goal is to get healthy and get consistent. The Cougars have yet to reach their peak and Hotaling knows they will need to make a playoff run. Beating teams like Montgomery is what the Cougars are supposed to do. Now is the time to iron out the things they are struggling with.
“There were a number of things that factored into this game, Covid certainly being one of them,” Hotaling said. “We made several mistakes tonight on special teams, didn’t have a lot of energy and lots of kids missed practice this week, but we can’t make excuses. Whatever the circumstance is we’ve got to play better, we have a tough road ahead and need to get hot.”
The number one issue for the Cougars right now is special teams, particularly the kicking game. The Cougars have lost one game already because of the kicking game. Against Vanden the Cougars missed two extra points, including one that would have tied the game. The issue with the kicking game is two-fold; one: the snaps have been very inaccurate, which leads to poor execution from the holder and kicker. Second: there’s been a few kicks blocked, which shouldn’t be happening at the frequency it is. With the kicking game being such an issue, it creates difficult decisions for Hotaling and his staff. Either go for two after every touchdown or make serious changes and adjustments to the kicking game.
“We’ve got to hit the film and emphasis it in practice,” Hotaling said. “There’s nothing else more you can do, maybe switch some guys around. Got to watch it before I determine anything.”
For those who watch football, the game often comes down to the kicking game, and if a team has an unreliable kicker or special teams’ unit, they will end up losing. The Cougars are too good of a team to lose because of special teams, so that’s something they need to clean up.
Besides special teams, the offense and defense were rock solid. The defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Abel Calvillo and Dylan Gagnon were fantastic on defense against the Vikings. Calvillo continued his breakout season with his 5th interception and second touchdown, while Gagnon was yet again the model of consistency, shutting down his side of the field and catching passes on the other end.
“Abel’s doing a great job,” Hotaling said, “He’s in the right spots where he needs to be and if he continues to do that our defense will continue to shine. Dylan is so consistent, so solid, just the things that he does on defense; he’s playing like an All-League Player.”
The Cougars’ offense was again very good. Jacob Pruitt had 179 yards rushing and three touchdowns and had another 150 through the air with a beautiful touchdown pass to Gagnon in the first half. Pruitt was featured more on Friday after Tupotu Hale went down with an injury in the first quarter. Hale went down pretty hard and immediately grabbed his lower body, which meant Pruitt and Gio Ortiz had to take over the rushing load. Ortiz had his breakout game rushing for 68 yards to complement Pruitt. Hotaling believes Hale will be okay and avoided serious injury. Despite this, it’s good to see the Cougars offense adapt to adverse circumstances and keep trucking along.
Defensively, it was a tale of two halves. The Vikings kept finding top receiver Keegan Peterson in the first half and senior wide receiver Owen Faustino took advantage of a couple of blown coverages to find the end zone twice in the first half. The second half though, the Cougars made adjustments and shut down the Vikings attack. The second half defense looked much more like what fans saw the week before against Cardinal Newman.
The two players who spearheaded that defense were Gagnon and Calvillo, at cornerback and safety, respectively.
These two are a part of the very close wide receiver and secondary groups, along with Ananias Walker and Sailasa Vadrawale.
The four of them have formed what one could call a brotherhood. Calvillo, Walker and Vadrawale have known each other since they were kids and then they met Gagnon when they were in middle school. Having such a close bond makes it easy to play for each other and it also helps with communication.
Gagnon has been the steady eddy of this football team. Whether it be at wide receiver or defense back, he’s been delivering and has earned the adoration of his head coach and teammates for his play.
Gagnon said the Cougars didn’t change much as far as their defensive alignments in the second half. They just executed the game plan better to ensure the Vikings didn’t get so many easy completions.
“Basically, we just kept doing what we did in the first half,” Gagnon said. “We kept our composure. There wasn’t anything really changed from our defense, we just did more of our jobs the second half.”
Like Coach Hotaling, Gagnon had high praise for Abel Calvillo and credits him for always staying ready since he didn’t start the season as a safety and was asked to kind of learn it on the fly.
“Abel’s been playing great at safety,” Gagnon said. “He didn’t start the year there, but now that he is he’s been doing better and better every single game.”
Calvillo came into the season wanting to show that he was more than just a kicker. Due to health reasons, he couldn’t play another position besides kicker, so his goal was to show that he can be so much more than what fans knew him as the previous year.
“Last year I didn’t have the opportunity to play and have as much contact at football, I was just a place kicker,” Calvillo said. “But I was cleared for this year so I’m taking every opportunity I can making the most out of the situation I have, and I feel like I have the best of luck right now with dropping inside at the right time. I was getting beat a lot on those inside rights, but I saw it coming and got it right.”
Calvillo is happy that people get to see him as more than just the place kicker now and he wants to continue proving himself.
“I feel like people didn’t really know who I was coming into the league because of me only being a placekicker last year,” Calvillo said. “One of my big things this year was making a statement and making sure they knew who I was coming into league and show I can be a top dog in this league.”
Become a top dog he has. With 5 interceptions and two returns for touchdowns, Calvillo is establishing himself as one of the go to guys on the Cougars’ defense. A big reason he gets opportunities is teams do throw at him a lot. With Vadrawale, Walker, and Gagnon roaming there’s not a lot of options to throw to, so teams usually target Calvillo thinking he’s the weak link. He’s made them pay five times now and could very easily do it more if teams keep testing him.
“Our secondary is like a brotherhood,” Calvillo said. “Me, Sai, and Ananias were playing soccer at G Park since we were six. We just got close with Dylan in middle school, so it shows the family that we have at this program.”
Being a family is what allows the Cougars to be so successful during Hotaling’s tenure. Friday marked a milestone for him as he picked up win number 50. His record is 50-13, which is an incredible win percentage and one that will surely grow higher as this program continues to win. Family is what allows this team to go through so much adversity. Family is what saw quarterback Liam Keaney come out for the coin toss as an honorary captain before Friday’s game. His status is still up in the air, but Hotaling said seeing him on the sidelines gave the team an obvious boost.
“It’s great, was really uplifting our team,” Hotaling said. “To see him go out for the coin toss was just beautiful.”
The Cougars end the regular season with another home game against Santa Rosa High School which starts at 7 p.m. After that will be the start of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.
