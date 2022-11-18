Perfection. That’s a word everyone strives for but something that usually doesn’t happen. In sports, coaches talk about perfection all the time. They might say we executed to perfection; we did everything perfectly the way we wanted to. In business it could be opening your own shop and building from the ground up until the execution is flawless. Whatever the meaning of perfection is, that’s a word most people strive for but end up avoiding since it can cause too much stress. For the Rancho Cotate Cougars Friday night, perfection was the word of the day.
The Cougars’ offense scored 7 touchdowns on their first 7 possessions including 5 for 5 in the first half. Head Coach Gehrig Hotaling said at halftime this might have been the best offensive performance ever. For those in attendance, he wasn’t kidding. After falling behind 7-0 to Livermore following a sloppy start to the game on special teams, the Cougars’ offense walked on the field and were about to do something people will remember for a long time. They scored, and scored and, scored and kept scoring until the game was 49-14 through three quarters. That’s how the score would stay since the Cougars’ starters exited the game with two minutes left in the third quarter. You wouldn’t know this was a playoff game against a team, Livermore, who entered the game with an 8-2 record.
This was a thrashing of epic proportion, the type of game that breaks the other teams’ will and makes them wish they never made the trip north. The game served as the coming out party for junior quarterback Jacob Pruitt. Since taking over for injured starter Liam Keaney, Pruitt has gotten better each week. This week everything clicked. The play calling was the best it’s been all season. Pruitt was hitting all his spots to perfection and the Cougars had the Livermore defense completely befuddled. Pruitt finished the game with 7 touchdowns, 4 passing and 3 rushing, which tied him with former Cougars’ quarterback Jake Simmons.
“We thought we just had to withstand their early bullets,” Head Coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “They came out firing, their backs are against the wall too, we withstood that and just balled out. I don’t know what to say, the kids were just on fire tonight.”
On fire is the right word to describe the Cougars performance. This team is really good, but Friday night it seemed like the Cougars entered that zone that very few teams can reach. Everything was firing, offense, defense just an absolute masterclass. The Cougars have shown all year they belong in Division 2, and this is the type of performance that will turn heads, not just locally but nationally, knowing that most of the Cougars’ skill position players are just juniors and will be back next season.
“Jacob was unbelievable tonight,” Hotaling said. “He’s single handily taking over games with his arm, with his legs. He’s blossoming right in front of our eyes and it’s a beautiful thing to see.”
Blossoming is the best way to describe how Pruitt’s playing at the moment. He’s gone from playing sparingly last season, to linebacker, then to quarterback after Keaney’s head injury against Analy. In every game he’s improved, and the offense has continued to open up based on his comfort level. This week the Cougars’ offensive game plan was as good as it’s been all season. The game started with feeding Sailasa Vadrawale early, using running Tupotu Hale and Geovanny Ortiz in the run and pass game, then finally Pruitt took the game over with his legs. Pruitt’s legs were what completely demoralized Livermore. On one of Pruitt’s touchdowns, he took it up the middle and outran both safeties to the end zone. He showed off the track speed all night, the type of speed that very easily could have him running Division 1 track and field in a short time. Pruitt finished the game 20-23 for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns while racking up 115 and 3 touchdowns on the ground. As mentioned above, Pruitt’s 7 touchdowns tied him with Cougars’ record setting quarterback Jake Simmons for the most in a single game in program history. Considering Simmons went on to play at San Jose State, Pruitt’s game puts him in elite company.
“I asked God before the game to give me small improvements and he’s blessed me with so many different abilities, so just tell myself to use what I have, and it showed today,” Pruitt said. “Ever since we watched Dublin film on Monday and coaches told me the game plan, I knew it was going to be a fun game.”
It wasn’t just Pruitt who was unstoppable Friday night, running back Tupotu Hale and Geovanny Ortiz were just as good. Hale ran as hard as he has all season in tune to 106 yards, while Ortiz was a menace in the screen game, taking a pass 30 plus yards for the touchdown. Wide receivers, Sailasa Vadrawale, Ananias Walker, and Dylan Gagnon all contributed to the Cougars offensive onslaught. When the team is playing like this, they are difficult for anyone to beat.
“Each week I’m trying to improve in some aspect of the passing game,” Pruitt said. “This week it was throwing better on the deep ball but still being a little more consistent on the short routes, so taking it inside every week. Still want to get my boy Ananias a touchdown.”
Pruitt praised his offensive line, skill position players and the coaching staff for helping him have this type of performances. He wasn’t sure exactly how many touchdowns he had this game and didn’t know what the record was so was pleased to know he tied the record.
“I was talking about it with Liam during the Santa Rosa game and didn’t think it would be possible, but if we do it, it’d be phenomenal.”
Much like how his head coach praised Pruitt’s performance and the performance of the whole team, Geovanny Ortiz talked about his quarterback and how much Pruitt has come along this season.
“We just came in saying play Rancho ball, keep doing what we’re doing,” Ortiz said. “We’ve been practicing every week for this day to try and chase the ring. The game plan was to get all of us involved, me, Potu, Jacob probably the fastest player in NorCal just get him the ball and let him run. Jacob can do it all.”
Ortiz says Pruitt’s speed and rushing ability allows the other offensive players to flourish since the defenses have to key on him. Therefore, zone reads with mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, etc. are so hard to stop because you can’t just key one player, you’ve got to watch everyone, which creates space galore. The Cougars’ offensive is starting to take on this shape because of the insane athleticism of their quarterback.
One would think a quarterback having seven touchdowns in a game would be the highlight of the night, but something else happened that could easily take the cake. Since the Cougars were ahead by such a massive margin, the coaching staff pulled the starting offense and defense periodically as the second half went on. The Cougars pulled their starters with two minutes left in the third quarter, something unheard of for a high school football playoff game. Keep in mind this was the first round of the Division 2 playoffs, not some game against a bad team. Pulling out starters Head Coach Gehrig Hotaling always says is his favorite part of the game.
“That’s my favorite thing ever when alternates and JV, Freshmen call ups come up and do good things in a varsity contest,” Hotaling said. “It’s beautiful and we love seeing it. Super happy for the kid.”
Giovanni Martinez, sophomore, was one of the lucky JV kids who got the call up to the varsity squad. Usually at the end of the season or playoffs, a certain number of JV or freshmen kids will be called up. Martinez got the chance to play in a Division 2 playoff game and delivered what will be the highlight of his football career so far. Martinez got an interception to end the playoff game and his play was met with a sea of cheers, dabs, and helmet pats from his teammates. This was such a great moment to see a young player make an impact in a game he probably wasn’t expecting to be in.
“It feels great,” Martinez said. “I’ve been waiting for this my whole high school career and I’m just happy it came in my first game.”
“When I got the call to be on varsity this week, I was ecstatic cause I’ve wanted to be on varsity my whole high school career.”
Seeing how many JV players were on the field Friday night, shows just how bright the future is for the Cougars. This program isn’t going anywhere if players like Martinez and others are playing in varsity games and making an immediate impact.
“Our future is bright for sure,” Martinez said. “Our freshman team wasn’t the greatest last year, but we came this year and made up for it. We want to make this team competitive.”
This win sets up what will be the biggest game of the season for the Cougars. This game goes beyond Windsor and beyond Cardinal Newman. The Cougars’ next opponent is one of the best teams in the whole state of California, a team who’s won multiple NCS and CIF Championships including NCS Division 2 last season. Campolindo High School in Moraga is one of the standards for the North Bay on how you should run a program. Hotaling knows just how difficult this game will be. The East Bay Cougars, as they’re called, beat Windsor earlier this year and enter the game a perfect 11-0. Campolindo is the test to see just how far the Cougars have come since last year.
“We have a history with them,” Hotaling said. “We know them well; they know us well. They’re the East Bay Cougars, same colors, same mascot: they run their program the right way and they’re always tough. We’ve had success there before, but this will be our toughest game of the year and hoping to recreate that magic.”
Hotaling knows this week will be a heavyweight bout of epic proportions. There’s Division 1 players on the field, a stadium that has been known as a nightmare for opposing teams, plus it’s the next round of the playoffs. This game sets up to be the game of the year and Hotaling knows it’ll be tough but has a simple message for his team before 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night,
“This is going to be a tough week of practice against a tough opponent,” Hotaling said. “That’s the way it’s gotta be and may the best team win, whoever it is.”
