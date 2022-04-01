Cougars impress even in loss

Sometimes losses are better indicators of where a team is than wins are. This might sound crazy, but it’s true. Most of the examples have to do with a team who know they are overmatched coming in and then playing really well against the favorite. This will tell a coach how good the team really is or that the team raised their level of play to the competition. In the case of Rancho Cotate Boys Lacrosse versus Justin Siena, this was the exact scenario.
Coming into the game Rancho was at 5-3, so playing very well. But Justin Siena was 7-0 and head and shoulders above most teams the Cougars will play this season. So, this game was by definition, a prove-it game. The Cougars got to show everyone how good they are against Justin. The boys did just that.
Through three periods the game was tied at 4-4, an extremely impressive feat. Even though the Cougars couldn’t hang with the Braves in the final quarter due to some fatigue, it was still an incredible performance. Listening to the postgame huddle, it was clear how happy the Cougars coaching staff were with the boys. This is the type of performance that gets people’s attention, considering how good the Braves are.
“I felt like we played really well within our pace tonight,” Coach Jack Witt said. “I’m not sure we’ve seen a team the caliber of Justin’s all year; with their ball movement and coaching we knew it was going to be a challenge coming in. I thought our team held up well under their offensive and defensive schemes overall.”
It was difficult for the Cougars to break through the Braves’ defense. Most of their shots were from outside the restricted circle. This was a combination of the Braves’ tightly compacted defense and the Cougars not moving as well as they needed to. Witt and fellow coach Robert Buckley were encouraging the boys to move more, especially around goal. This was one of the things Witt said they will continue to work on moving forward.
“Their zone certainly pushed us further outside,” Witt said. “We’re used to running a lot of motion throughout the game, trying to utilize our athletes, so having to slow down and hold the ball was a little difficult for us at first. But we have them again in a couple weeks.”
Perhaps the most impressive development from Monday was the Cougars’ defense. Goalkeeper Zach Pace may have had his best game ever at Rancho, per Witt. The rest of the Cougars’ backline was physical, fast, and willing to get in front of shots. Yes, they gave up 7 goals, but that number is the least amount the Braves have scored all season. Their previous low was 10, in a game against Marin Catholic. In three of their wins, the Braves have scored 20 goals and in another one they scored 15, so the defensive job the Cougars did was incredible.
The Cougars are a very young team, fielding just 5 seniors. But the team is developing rapidly and seem to have the young talent to make a sustained run-in league play for the next couple of years.
“I’m really happy with how much these kids have improved over the last couple years,” Witt said. “We have a pretty young team with just 5 seniors, so we’re going to just build on the culture that we have here, which is hard work, determination and have fun.”
The Cougars play the Braves again in two weeks and Witt said the key for the Cougars will be better ball possession and good shots.
“A bad shot is like a turnover to me,” Witt said. “If we can possess the ball, make good passes, I feel like we can run with them.”
