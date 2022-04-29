Cougars get sweet revenge

There’s just something about rivalry games, isn’t there? It doesn’t matter the sport, whenever two rival schools face off, fireworks are bound to happen. This is the case whenever Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate play. It doesn’t matter what sport or what context, these two teams meeting means emotions will fly high, the crowd will be more energetic, and a win or loss means that much more. For the Rancho Cotate Girls’ Softball team, beating Newman is something they’ve been waiting for. After losing to the Cardinals the first two times, the Cougars used a five-run second inning to defeat the Cardinals 9-4 behind junior Lexi Samson’s splendid pitching performance.
“In the history of Sonoma County, whatever the sport is there’s this undercurrent rivalry between Newman and Rancho,” Head Coach Tracey Guerrero said. “It’s always been there, it was there when I played, it will never go away. Despite having current family members who go to that school, that rivalry will always remain strong.”
The rivalry is not only strong for the players and coaches, but also for the parents. Tuesday was no exception. The environment was insane considering it was a middle of the week game at 4 p.m. Having a huge crowd is an indication of how big this rivalry truly is. Whenever Newman would get a hit or score a run, Cougar fans were very clear in their disgust. There’s something much deeper than just competitive games, which is what makes rivalries on any level so intense.
Samson agreed with her coach’s assessment regarding the rivalry. Samson said she’s played with and against several girls on the Cardinals’ team, both in traveling ball and the Rohnert Park league. So, for some of the Cougars’ players, it wasn’t just a rivalry between schools, but also a rivalry against friends.
“It always has been for years,” Samson said. “Even more before this game because we have two losses against them, which are our only losses on the season. So, our plan was to come in and be super calm, but also competitive cause we wanted this game as much as they did.”
Losing twice to your bitter rival is never fun, so getting the opportunity to play them a third time and beat them makes everything feel that much sweeter.
The story of the game was Samson’s performance on the mound. She pitched 7 innings and gave up just four runs to a powerful Cardinals lineup. Her game is even more impressive considering she came into today not knowing she was going to be starting. She has the routine of mentally game planning for her start, so having to be thrust into action wasn’t easy. But as any great pitcher does, they sometimes just have to make pitches and know the defense will back them up.
“I usually like to warm up knowing I’m going to start, but today I didn’t,” Samson said. “I just had to come out, be calm and know that my teammates have my back and that it was going to work out.”
“Lexi was amazing,” Guerrero said. “Spots were on, her rise was working really well today, got the batters to do what we wanted, and it allowed us to work in her other pitches like curveball and changeup, all the other things she has in her pocket.”
Besides Samson’s pitching, perhaps the most important moment in the game was the third inning. The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, then the Cardinals came back and put two on the board in the top half of the third. In a rivalry game momentum is everything, so the Cougars knew they needed to come back with a run or two or five. The Cougars exploded in the bottom of the inning to blaze out to a 6-2 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
“We were waiting for this game all last week and we pulled it off,” Samson said. “It feels really good.”
Even though the girls scored 9 runs, Guerrero admitted she’s never not nervous until the final out is recorded. With the win, the Cougars are now 12-3 and most importantly have a three-game lead in league play. With five games left the odds are pretty good for the Cougars winning the league. However, that’s not the long-term goal of the team.
“Get to the playoffs, then win the first game,” Guerrero said. “That’s about as far as I can look right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.