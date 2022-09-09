Cougars dominate home opening win

A crowded parking lot, students walking around enjoying the fresh summer air, band on the field and stands full. This means one thing; football is back in Rohnert Park. The last time football was in Rohnert Park we saw the Rancho Cotate Cougars walking off the field after suffering a difficult defeat at the hands of Foothill High School in the second round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs. The loss stuck with the returning seniors and juniors throughout the whole offseason. To avenge this loss, it was more work in the weight room, film room and letting that loss stew in the hearts and minds of the players. The goal this season is simple; win an NCS Championship, and based upon the first two games, the Cougars are well on their way towards meeting that goal.
Through the first two games of the season, the Cougars are averaging 42 points per game and absolutely annihilating opponents. Last week after falling behind 9-0 to Las Lomas in the first quarter, the Cougars ran off 42 straight points; and Friday night against Redwood, in front of a packed house and student section, the Cougars put up another 40 spots. The Cougars seemingly looked like they could score at will.
Quarterback Liam Keaney continued his surgical like play, Cal bound Sailasa Vadrawale continues to look like a created player in Madden with the juke button constantly activated, and the young Cougar’s defense is coming along nicely. This was a good all-around victory, but one Head Coach Gehrig Hotaling knows it could have been much more dominant.
“Honestly, I don’t feel like we are anywhere to our potential, which is scary for future opponents,” Head Coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “I feel like we have a lot of room for improvement and, despite how it might have looked, we’ve got to hit the film and fix some things if we really want to compete in Division 2 playoffs this year.”
Last season gave the Cougars a taste of what Division 2 playoffs are truly about. There are great teams in every division, but Division 2 starts to get into the cream of the crop. Being a smaller school than the vast majority of most opponents, the Cougars have much more work to do. It’s clear the boys have put in the work and are ready to show they once again belong in the top echelon of teams.
Friday night was a good all-around performance, but as Coach Hotaling noted, there’s still things for the Cougars to improve. The one area which really stood out as needing improvement was tackling. There were a lot of missed tackles, defensive players maybe not engaging the runners in the hole and not a whole lot of pass rush. Part of this has to do with the Cougars having a very young defense, especially in the linebacking core. The secondary of Vadrawale, Ananias Walker, Dylan Gagnon and Tupotu Hale is the best in the county and maybe one of the tops in Division 2, but there are a couple of other areas for the Cougars to improve in.
“We have a lot of young players at defensive line and linebacker, pretty much a whole new crew,” Hotaling said. “I think it takes them awhile to get in a rhythm, but once they get in the game and start seeing things, they play a lot better. Hopefully they come out of the gates with that same intensity.”
One of those young players who is taking on a new role this season is Jacob Pruitt. Pruitt served as the primary backup to Keaney last year and was used as a wildcat quarterback. Pruitt had the chance to start two games at QB while Keaney was injured last year.
This year Pruitt is playing primarily on defense in a role that really suits his abilities. Pruitt, when healthy, might be the fastest kid in the county and the role he’s playing really allows him to show off his speed. Pruitt is playing sort of a linebacker safety role, which is becoming very prominent in the NFL and college football.
“It’s so much better,” Pruitt said. “Last year I was backup quarterback and corner. This year I’m playing linebacker and my body is built for downhill. Being in this position allows me to use my speed and skill to go downhill constantly without destroying my body. I’m really enjoying it.”
Pruitt finished the game with seven tackles and an impressive interception. Pruitt’s speed was on full display Friday night. On almost every play Pruitt would come out of nowhere, sometimes 10 yards behind the play and make a tackle. It’s clear Pruitt loves playing in space and his speed will be an asset all season long for the defensive coaching staff.
“The adjustment process hasn’t been too bad because it’s similar play calling,” Pruitt said. “All it is for me is widening my horizons, knowing how the game works and I feel like now at linebacker I know how to speak football.”
Pruitt wasn’t the only defensive player who flashed Friday night. Defensive end Camden Morrow was a constant force in setting the edge, making tackles, and rushing the passer. Interior guys like UC Davis bound Malik Cleveland, senior Kyle Berry and junior Xavier Uli did a great job containing the Giants running game.
The defense, like every year, seems to start off a bit slow as the coaches integrate more players into the scheme and new players find confidence. The offense is a different breed.
If one would look up the definition of explosive in the dictionary, the Cougars’ offense would be listed. It’s not just Keaney and Vadrawale who make the offense go, it’s a collection of very good skill position players.
The group we will be talking about all season is the wide receivers. This core is the best in the North Bay and might be one of the most unstoppable units around if they are all performing at the same time. This group has size, speed, elusiveness, and versatility.
Vadrawale is the leader of this group, but junior Ananias Walker, senior Dylan Gagnon, senior Abel Calvillo, senior Humphrey Rico and running back Hale out of the backfield make this one of the most exciting units we’ve ever seen at Rancho.
“This is the best wide receiver group I’ve had as a coach, and we’ve had great ones,” Hotaling said. “I’m blessed with a lot of talent here and sometimes it doesn’t matter what play I call they just go execute and score touchdowns. Pretty amazing group to be able to coach.”
Friday was an insane offense performance from the wide receivers. Vadrawale had 6 catches for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns, Gagnon had 2 catches for 17 yards, Walker had 5 for 75 and a touchdown, while Calvillo, who continues to expand his role on the team from just a place kicker, had 4 catches for 50. This is a pick your poison group. If teams try and double Vadrawale, then the others will beat them; but if you play Vadrawale straight up, he burns you for 250 like he did Friday night.
Quarterback Liam Keaney couldn’t be more complimentary of his group. He credits them for making his job very easy.
“They’re phenomenal,” Keaney said. “It’s like we can go to any of them, and they will pull through. All four of them are always present and show up when needed. ”
Keaney credits his wide receivers, but he’s also a much-improved player from last year. Keaney was one of the top quarterbacks in the area last season and is off to a surgical start so far through two games. He’s averaging 362 yards per game passing and has 10 touchdowns (8 passing and 2 rushing). Friday night he was 20-34 for 395 and 5 total touchdowns. He said the biggest thing for him coming into his season was consistency from game to game, snap to snap. “Consistency’s been the big one,” Keaney said. “I’m trying to see what the defense is doing and work around it. Coach Bell’s been big with that, getting on me.”
“We have a good foundation as an offense, and if I stop turning the ball over there’s a chance, we could be really good and build off what we have.”
Of course, the key to the Cougars’ offense is Vadrawale. There are probably not enough superlatives to describe him as a player and what he means for the offense. He’s a once-in-a-generation player who teams won’t be able to replace when they graduate. Vadrawale seems to be even more relaxed this year now that he’s got his recruiting process out of the way. He said it was a blessing to have so many colleges watching him last year and talking to him, but sometimes it was a bit distracting.
“Recruiting was a blessing but also stressful at the same time,” Vadrawale said. “Lots of offers to get through and just finding the best fit for me and my family. It was stressful to go through all twelve, but I wouldn’t change it for anything; it’s a blessing.”
As the leader of the wide receiving core, Vadrawale gave some insight into what makes this group so special.
“We work out altogether, so our chemistry is all there; the more we work out together, the more we build a bond,” Vadrawale said. “Sky’s the limit for sure.”
He also talked about Abel Calvillo and Humphrey and how much they’ve come along.
“We’re all close, we’ve always kind of been together,” Vadrawale said. “Abel’s been my best friend since we were five; and Humphrey, I met him freshman year and we’ve been working out ever since. Just getting a bond is everything.”
One thing is clear, the Cougars have an incredible bond as a team. They’ve been through so much: from seeing the 2019 team make a historic run, from the 2020 Covid season and last year being in Division 2 for the first team. This team is very experienced, very close and very talented. It has all the makings of another special team.
Next week’s game will be another home contest against Sacramento High School; and Cougar fans will get to see one of the top players in the state, regardless of class, in running back Lamar Radcliffe. The 6’2”, 225-pound junior has offers from schools like USC, Arizona, Cal, Oregon, Washington, and Washington State among others. The game will start at 7 p.m.
