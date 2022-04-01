Cougars control battle of proximity

In the battle of proximity between Rohnert Park and Sebastopol, the Rancho Cotate Cougars came out on top with a 10-0 victory Tuesday afternoon. The Cougars were in control from the very first pitch and beat a sloppy West County team to improve to 3-1 on the season, while West County fell to 6-6.
This was a game of two teams who are in different parts of their season. For the Cougars the season is just starting to ramp up, while West County has already played 12 games and enjoyed early success outside of Sonoma County. For the Cougars, this game was all about building after an early season loss to Cardinal Newman.
“It’s a slow start cause we’re participating in two tournaments this year,” Head Coach Tracey Guerrero said. “These two tournaments limited the number of outside games we could get into since we are at the max limit right now. Normally I have a lot of games scheduled against other teams, but we haven’t been able to have that, so the girls are still getting used to playing and gelling with one another.”
The Cougars’ first tournament will start this coming Friday. After their game against Windsor Thursday afternoon, the team will travel to Antioch. Two of the teams on the docket are James Logan High School of Union City and Pittsburg High School. Guerrero knows those will be tough games, so the meat of the Cougars’ schedule is about to kick off starting this weekend. These games will serve as an early season test to see where the girls are in their seasonal development. If the last two games are any indication, the team’s coming on strong after an extra inning defeat at the hands of bitter rival Cardinal Newman High School. Guerrero thinks that game played a huge factor in how the girls have played the last two games.
“I think that game put more fire in them,” Guerrero said. “It showed them you can’t take any team lightly. Newman always plays us tough, so I wasn’t surprised at the level the girls played at after that. Hopefully the girls keep improving each game, whether it’s a win or a loss.”
As for West County, it’s been an interesting season. Head Coach Nick Houtz has dealt with girls being forced to quit health wise or leaving the program, as well as not having any true pitchers.
“We ended up starting the season without an experienced pitcher,” Houtz said. “The girl who played here last year as a freshman transferred to Petaluma, so I had to take two outfielders who had pitched before and made them into full-time pitchers. It’s a hard league for someone who really hasn’t pitched before to do well, but they’re getting better. Next year I have two young pitchers coming in so it should be different.”
Though the pitching is a work in progress, the hitting up until the last two games has been very good. Through the first ten games, West County were scoring runs galore, but the last two games the bats have disappeared. Throughout the course of a season teams are going to have hot and cold spells. Houtz understands that but was hoping the hitting would be a constant for the girls, considering how well the season started.
“The last two games it’s been suspect,” Houtz said. “Before that these girls were hitting. That was the one thing I wasn’t worried about was our hitting, but we’re certainly in a slump now because in the last two games we haven’t scored a run, but hopefully that will change.”
This game was an illustration of two teams at different points in the season. For Rancho, it’s about building up for tournament and league play, while for West County it’s about rediscovering the bats, after a very hot start. These teams have two more games against one another on the official schedule, though there’s some talk about them getting together for a Friday night game under the lights in Rohnert Park, though nothing is finalized yet
The next game for West County is Montgomery High School this Thursday at 4 p.m. while the Cougars travel to Antioch for a three-game tournament. The tournament starts with two games on Friday and then one on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.