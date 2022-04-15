Cougars’ bats quiet

Friday afternoon’s baseball game between Rancho Cotate and Windsor High School wasn’t your prototypical long grind it out affair; it was something much different. Friday’s game lasted just about one hour and fifteen minutes, as both teams delivered a great performance. There were just five hits combined and only two runs scored in the seven-inning affair.
Though the Cougars were on the losing end, 2-0, Head Coach Keith McCoy was happy with several things he saw from the boys.
“It was a well-pitched game, and good defense, McCoy said. “When you have two teams who can come out and play defense you aren’t going to get a lot of runs. It’s going to come down to which team makes the least number of mistakes. They were the better team today.”
This is already the third time the Cougars and Jaguars have faced off. The Jaguars led the season series 2-1, with wins by the score of 10-0 and 2-0, while the Cougars won 1-0 last week. Over the last two games the Cougars have held the explosive Jaguars offense to just two runs, so the pitching and defense is doing well.
“Windsor is a solid hitting team, they put up a lot of runs,” McCoy said. “But if you see the last two games, they only put up two. Good pitching will beat good hitting. We just need to hit the ball better.”
So far through 15 games, the Cougars are still looking at finding the balance between pitching and hitting. The team is 8-7 and just getting into league play, which looks on paper to be very competitive. With teams like Cardinal Newman, Ukiah and Windsor, the Cougars will certainly be tested in most of the games they play. Though Maria Carrillo and Montgomery are not pushovers either.
“We take it one game at a time,” McCoy said. “Every team in our league can put up a good game, so we really need to focus on one at a time.”
Though the Cougars are still looking for that pitching and hitting balance, it’s clear the boys are coming along nicely. The first game against Windsor the Jaguars won 10-0, but the last two have been competitive.
“We’ve played them three times now,” McCoy said. “We played them in a tournament, and they were the better team and really got us. But these last two games at the beginning of league, it’s important to play solid games.”
The standout performers were the Cougars two pitchers, Nate O’Leal and Reed Steffens. The two gave up just three hits in 7 innings and Steffens in particular was masterful, pitching 4 scoreless. In fact, Steffen retired twelve out of the thirteen batters he faced, the only one who reached base was because of an error.
The next team on the docket for the Cougars is two games with Maria Carrillo High School on Wednesday and Friday. The boys are coming off a 7-4 non-conference win against Napa on Saturday and hopefully that game served as a way to get the bats going for the remainder of league play.
