CSRG will take over the 2.52 mile road course at Sonoma Raceway September 30 to October 2 for their annual Charity Challenge weekend. All the money raised during the weekend will go to Speedway Children's Charity in the Sonoma Valley. For a minimum tax deductible donation of $125 participants can get a 3 lap ride along in a race car of their choice depending on availability of the vehicle.
Over 250 cars will be at the track racing in 9 different groups. Along with the on-track action there will be car corrals, motorcycle displays and a warbird flyover.
Admission is free to all this weekend with free parking.
These cars are just a small example of the types of cars at Sonoma Raceway for this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.