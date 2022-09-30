Classic sport racing coming to Sonoma Raceway

Shown is the #138 1951 Jaguar XK120 of Tim Barnes from San Luis Obispo California leading the #46 1966 Alfa Romeo GTV of Vincent Colonna from Beverly Hills California into turn six at Sonoma Raceway in April 2022 at the David Love Vintage races.
September 30 through October 2 will bring the Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) to Sonoma Raceway for their annual Charity Challenge race weekend. Nine race groups will take over the 2.52-mile road course to raise money for Speedway Children's Charities which goes to support children's health and wellness in the Sonoma Valley. CSRG has raised over 1 million dollars for the charity since the first Charity Challenge in 2004.
For a tax-deductible donation of at least $125 participants can get a three-lap ride along in their favorite race car depending on availability. This year admission is free for everyone with free parking.
Over 250 race cars will be on track during the three days along with car corrals, motorcycle displays and classic warbird flyovers.
