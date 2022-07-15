The Cal Ripken 12/60 All Stars State Tournament ended with the Rohnert Park All Stars coming out on the losing end of a 6-1 final score July 7th at Rogers Field in Rohnert Park. The Laguna All Stars took the top trophy and will play in Galt for the state Championship. The 12/60 refers to the players being under 12 years old with the bases being 60 feet apart. Rohnert Park hosted the 5 teams in the tournament in which RP made it to the final game. The five teams hoping to move on were Elk Grove, Galt, Laguna, River Park, and Rohnert Park. It was announced by the commissioner of the league after the game that all 5 teams in this tournament were invited to play in Galt for a chance to become state champion and play in the Cal Ripken World Series game in Maine.
