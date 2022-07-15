Cal Ripken Rohnert Park

Back Row From Left to Right: Coach Daniel Ponce De Leon, Manager Jason Chickering, Coach Cody Lewis
Second Row: Easton Ponce De Leon, Dutch Lewis, Braden Sandwina, Lucas Chickering
Third Row: Zane Cummings, Austin Gatton, Rylan Miconi, Brandon Kidder
Fourth (Front) Row: Roman Raccanello, Tristan Palardy, Lucas Hurst, Jacob Herrera
