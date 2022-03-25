Athlete of the Month Ethan Dierke, West County High School

Ethan is a 3-sport student-athlete (cross country, soccer, and track). He is an exceptional athlete and student. He currently has a 4.6 GPA with 3 AP Courses in his schedule. He took first place in four events (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, and triple jump) at the Big Cat Invitational in Santa Rosa on March 5. This was quite an accomplishment as there were over 1,000 athletes competing at the meet. He plans on attending a 4-year university next year and participating in track. UC Berkeley and Cal Poly SLO are on the top of his list of potential universities.
