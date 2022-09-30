Athlete of the Month:—Credo High

Ani Lambrecht
Girls Varsity Soccer--Sr. Midfielder/Co-Captain
Ani captained her team to a 6-0-1 start to the 2022 season. She leads the team in assists (11) and is second in goals scored (6), but her greatest contribution is her leadership and indefatigable will to win. Ani's example continually defines what it is to be a Credo athlete. From her work in the classroom (4.2 GPA) to supporting our younger players, Ani puts everything on the line EVERY day! In her spare time, Ani takes care of her dog, Gigi, volunteers tech support for elderly residents of Sebastopol, and enjoys playing pickleball with her family. She is deep in the college application process this fall and hopes to study biochemistry/pre-med next year.
