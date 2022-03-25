Jelani Mason
12th grade some of my hobbies are baseball and hanging with family and friends. After high school move up to Washington and attend a JC for a year or two and transfer to a four year.
Ada Bocc
I am in 12th grade and I have been playing softball for many years. When I found out that Credo had a softball team I was very excited and had a great first season. I have learned a lot from past captains in how to lead a team and inspire others. The group of girls I have this year are amazing and so exited to play. They are so supportive of each other and teach each other new things everyday. I love the energy they have and I’m so excited to learn from them in how I can be the best captain for them. I am planning on playing softball in college wherever I land and can’t wait to experience a bigger softball community. I have loved each year I have played at Credo and encourage any girl that has the slightest interest in softball to tryout! I’m excited to see where this year takes us and I have know doubt that we will have a fantastic time no matter what the outcome is.
