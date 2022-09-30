Athlete of the Month:—Analy High

Giovanni Visintin
Gio is a senior football standout for the Tigers this year. He has had an impressive start to the season. In his first 4 games, Gio has scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated more than 350 yards receiving. On September 9th against Petaluma Gio scored 4 touchdowns and help lead the team to a stunning 50-49 victory. Gio hopes to continue playing football at the collegiate level after graduation.
