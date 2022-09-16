Analy victorious in battle of proximity

Tuesday night was the true definition of a tale of two teams. One team had everything rolling from the opening serve, while the other couldn’t seem to do anything right. In what was the first Analy vs. Rancho Cotate game of the new school year, the Tigers delivered a splendid performance against the Cougars. The Tigers dominated in the service game, controlled the pace of play, and simply put on a clinic, winning in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-14. This is the type of win that will help propel the girls into league play. Analy Head Coach Holly Folendorf is pleased with how her young team’s come along during their difficult preseason stretch.
“The girls worked really hard, played together really well and just worked as a team,” Folendorf said. “We have a new group this year, so the girls have done a great job getting in the gym and getting to know each other.”
You couldn’t tell the Tigers are a new group of girls while watching Tuesday’s game. The Tigers’ communication and execution was top notch. A huge part of volleyball is communication and execution. Putting together a three-hit sequence in the right order, setting the ball in a position for the spiker to put the ball away takes a lot of practice. The girls did a great job giving Rose McCormick, Cadence Wood, and others the ability to finish off points. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Tigers’ performance was the serving.
The Tigers were nailing aces all night long, serving up top spin body serves and just making life difficult for the Cougars to get clean hits, which led to them not being able to string consistent points together.
“We had some really tough serves happening back there,” Folendorf said. “They were really consistent with them all night, which gave us an advantage.”
With league play about to start, this performance will give the Tigers a lot of confidence heading into league play. The North Bay Oak Side of the bracket consists of both Maria Carrillo and Windsor, who are two of the top teams in all the North Bay. But the Tigers played the type of early season schedule that should prepare them for what’s to come.
“We had a long preseason, which is almost as long as our regular season,” Folendorf said. “We’ve played some good teams already this season and I hope we will be getting strong right when our league starts.”
One of the standout players for the Tigers all season long has been freshman Cadence Wood. Wood came into Tuesday as a starter and one of the Tigers most efficient players. She leads the team in kills per set, hit percentage, blocks and is third in overall kills behind McCormick and Kylee Bauman. Wood was very impressive against the Cougars and Coach Folendorf had nothing but praise for her after the game.
“Cadence is awesome,” Folendorf said. “She’s one of our starters, super competitive and always has fun.”
On the other side, the Cougars didn’t have fun at all. It was one of those games that teams would like to throw in the trash but can’t because most coaches like to use the bad games as teaching points. The Cougars never seemed to get established Tuesday night. Whether it was struggling to return the Tigers’ serves, lapses in communication, mishits at the net, it was one of those forgettable nights.
Like the Tigers, the Cougars have played a tough preseason schedule and Coach Jeff Bradshaw is still trying to get a few the girls up to speed on volleyball experience. The Cougars came in with an experienced team as far as juniors and seniors, but not many of them had played a lot of volleyball. At least Tuesday that seemed to be on display with just a lot of unforced errors that would make any coach frustrated.
The key for the Cougars will be how they respond from this game. Do they bounce back and use this game as a learning tool or let this match effect their confidence and not right the ship. How they handle a bad match will be the deciding factor on how good they will be. With league play starting soon there’s not going to be much time to reflect as they are back at it Thursday against Santa Rosa High School, trying to snap a four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Analy has one more tune-up game before league play, with Ukiah coming to Sebastopol for a Thursday night affair.
