Sebastopol residents remember the good old days when Analy High School was on the top of the football pedestal along with Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate. From 2012 through 2017, the Tigers complied a 58-8 record under Head Coach Daniel Bourdon and were reaching NCS Championship games seemingly every year. Once Bourdon decided to leave the program to focus on his family and other ventures, the Tigers fell on hard times. Bourdon’s return in 2020 during the Covid season marked the potential for another run by the Tigers.
Though progress has been a little slow, the Tigers are once again building towards that same level of excellence they had in the early to mid 2010s. With Rancho Cotate, Windsor, and Cardinal Newman in the same league as the Tigers, it won’t be easy to have the flashy records like before. Back in the day the Tigers had 11-2, 12-1, 13-1 records. Those records may or may not be seen again since the competition is so stiff, but one thing is clear, the Tigers in 2022 may have been the most exciting team to watch.
An offense led by senior quarterback Sammy Long, running back Jaden Brady, and electric receivers Logan Mitchell and Giovanni Visintin, the Tigers’ offense was as good as any in the North Bay League this season. The Tigers were known for 50-49 games all year. This offense gave them an opportunity to play with anyone, regardless of the circumstances. The Tigers played Rancho, Windsor, and Newman tough this season and will be a tough out for any team they face moving forward.
On Friday, the Tigers had the opportunity to host a playoff game for the first time since the 2017 season. This was a massive step for a program that’s on the come up once again. Just like most of the Tigers’ games, it was a high scoring affair; the type of back-and-forth game that those who love offense enjoyed.
The Tigers prevailed over San Rafael, 49-42, and reached the NCS Division 5 semi-finals for the first time since 2017. The last time the Tigers reached the semi-finals, they were Division 3 and ended up playing a thriller against Marin Catholic, losing 40-35.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 6-5 on the year and will travel to Hayward where they will take on Miramonte High School (7-4).
The Matadors are very similar to the Tigers. Like Analy, Miramonte plays in a stacked Diablo football league with teams like Campolindo, Acalanes and Las Lomas. Those teams are great football programs who local fans are probably familiar with since Rancho plays Las Lomas every year in non-conference. So just like the Tigers, Miramonte’s record isn’t indicative of the team they have. This has the makings of another high scoring affair.
Miramonte is led by 6’5” quarterback Luke Duncan, who’s having an insane season. He has 2,850 yards, 36 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. Other players like running back Bennett Destino, along with wide receivers Cooper Bohlig and Jimmy Foster, figure to give the Tigers’ defense some trouble.
For those who love football and high scoring games, this one is for you. The Tigers will look to keep their great season going and make a statement to the whole North Bay that they are back to being on top.
