The 2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show at the Pacific Coast Air Museum located at the Santa Rosa Airport had close to 200 cars on display. Vintage cars, Hot Rods, Customs and modern muscle cars were displayed around the museums 35 airplanes. The car show is a major fundraiser for the museums work. These pictures are a small sampling of the event.

