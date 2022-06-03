Kudos to the young scribe that writes columns for the home-grown weekly newspaper that covers many areas of Sonoma County.
She voices her fourteen-year-old opinions as an adult and points out details that should make any person think regardless of race, politics, or religion.
I am so proud to read her columns each week and will anticipate that she continues her educational informative
thoughts throughout her life. She is bright, promising and an upbeat teen that shows such maturity.
Savannah is on spot when giving her opinion on women’s rights. I am on the fence of Roe v. Wade, but no government nor man is going to tell me what to do with my body. Men impregnate women and when the child is not wanted due to the actions by a man, why should the man have the right to say what is proper or not.
Yes, the commandment says, thou shall not kill, however, if man would not plant their seed in a woman, she would not have to worry if an abortion is needed. Probably it is time for men to take better precautions with contraceptives.
Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court handed down a decision that continues to divide the nation. In Roe v. Wade, the court ruled that a state law that banned abortions except to save the life of the mother was unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment. The decision has proved to be one of the most controversial cases in the court’s history.
If this is unconstitutional, would most of our rights be changed if it is not written in the Constitution? Is our country being taken back to the 19th century? What other rights will be taken from us, especially women?
Yes, our country has been divided which I do not understand and such hatred spews from mouths that I thought were intelligent and understanding human beings.
