You have no right
The Community Voice
Thomas Elias, in the January 14 issue, asks should California have a formal right to shelter? My answer: NO. No one can have a right to anything that someone else has to pay for. You have no right to eat at my table unless I choose to invite you. But the larger question remains: what, if anything, should we do about the homeless? Housing in California costs far more than in most other states, for a variety of reasons, such as relatively gentle weather. But a primary reason has to do with government meddling in the housing market to try to fix this.
This takes a number of forms:
1. Government actions limiting land use. These can be popular, such as the not-in-my-back-yard restrictions on land use in Rohnert Park's surroundings.
2. Government actions controlling rents. If you own anything, you normally have the right to let someone else use it for an agreed consideration. But government controls on rents expropriate this right, making it less profitable to build new housing.
3. Government actions demanding "affordable units" in new housing projects. If the price of some units is artificially depressed, the price of other units must be raised above market value for the project to make economic sense. Which forces up the rental price of all housing.
4. Government actions directly affecting the cost of constructing housing. By the time a developer has dealt with creating and dealing with environmental paperwork, gotten development approvals and permits, paid connection fees for utilities, and other such costs, the total price tag will typically be in excess of $100,000 per unit. Which is likely raise the rental price by over $1,000 per month. Ask not for whom the cash register bell tolls: it tolls for thee.
Robert A. Saunders.
Rohnert Park
