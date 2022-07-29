Where are your dancing Cheers?
The live music landscape has really taken a hit in the last couple of years. We're tremendously bummed that Redwood Café will not be continuing music. That was our favorite place to dance. They had it all: wooden dance floor; great hospitality; yummy food; bands we liked; roomy stage, lights, and sound for the musicians; and Bubba Formato, the best sound sound guy. And the Professor (Randy Teaford of Tiny House) streaming shows around the world.
We've felt a little like vagabonds, in search of a new favorite dance spot. If you haven't seen us around much, it's not because we aren't out dancing. We've just been choosy. Our criteria are best dance floor and best band. And it helps if there's decent food, since we generally eat while we're out in the interest of time.
We love seeing friends wherever we go as well, but because we don't need to find a dance partner, that's not as big of a consideration as it is for those who don't come with a dance partner.
With that criteria in mind, I'll share a few of our front-runners. They all book bands we enjoy, so take that as a given. I'm not including the outdoor, dancing on concrete or grass summer events. That's a different conversation.
Old Possum Brewing (Santa Rosa): We don't have to leave town and they have a deck to dance on. The food has improved as well.
Hudson Street Winery (Healdsburg): We like the wine, and although the dance area is cement, it's relatively smooth and ample. If you're concerned about close quarters indoors, the high ceilings of the barrel room and the open roll-up door make for lots of ventilation. Downsides: Summer Fridays only, and you can't rely on there being any food.
Muscardini's winery (Kenwood): It's a shame it's only in the summer. Points for the shady deck (pictured above with Jami Jamison Band), although it gets crowded, and the wine. Downsides are no food, and you need to be early to get a chair or spot for one you bring.
The Big Easy (Petaluma): The cement you're dancing on is relatively smooth. The service and food are good, though the menu is limited. If you're claustrophobic or concerned about contagion, it may not be for you. (We're currently enjoying our brief window of post-COVID immunity). It, instead of its sister restaurant (which is where all their food comes from), should be called The Speakeasy. It's dark with no windows. Feels like you're in a basement. Which can be a fun thing or not, depending.
Reel & Brand (Sonoma): The dance floor is one of the best in the county. The food has improved but is still a bit trendy (read too much arugula and cilantro). The service lately has been outstanding. Downsides: It's a bit far for us, especially for a late show. It can get crowded, and ventilation isn't super great.
Riverfront Café (Petaluma): Outdoor deck, but it's also the riverfront boardwalk, so there's foot traffic, dogs, bikes. But the food is good and it's always nice to be near water.
What are your favorites (aside from the outdoor, summer music series)? Join the discussion on Facebook this week.
Also, please forward this to your friends. It's a great way to share the site, so they have it handy in their inbox.
Happy dancing!
Ann Hutchinson
