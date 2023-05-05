Water regulations
Living in unincorporated West County where most residents rely on their wells for potable water, we are already burdened with considerable costs to maintain our wells and service our drinking water. There is proposed legislation in West County to meter wells which would add additional costs and is frankly inequitable. Why should local homeowners be metered at the same rate as our farming and winery neighbors, when they are far greater consumers of water than the average homeowner? These commercial entities should have stricter water regulations and will continue to over-consume until proper legislation is implemented. In areas where water is offered as a utility, metering water services and penalizing people when they are over their water allowance could incentivize water conservation, however living in the country on our own regulated wells, we have the built-in incentive of water conservation- the more water we use the more we are straddled with costs to maintain and service our wells. Residents should not be burdened with well metering, only commercial entities. If the city or governing body provides no resource, protection, or value in the event of aquifers or wells running dry, then they have no right to regulate homeowners’ wells.
Maia Hawkins-Litvin
Sebastopol
