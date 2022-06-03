Urged to vote
The Community Voice
I want to urge all North Bay Democrats to vote for Damon Connolly in the primary for the State Assembly. I have followed his career of public service for over 20+ years- starting when he was in the attorney general’s office and stuck it to the oil companies for price gouging, up through helping to start both Sonoma and Marin Clean Power, protecting hundreds of acres of open space, serving as President of the North Bay Workforce Alliance and earning the support of our most important public servants from the California Professional Firefighters and the California Teachers Association to the National Union of Healthcare Workers. It’s no wonder that a wide range of our most experienced civic leaders including California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Congressman Jared Huffman, a long list of North Bay mayors including Cotati’s own Mark Landman and Sonoma Supervisors President James Gore all support him.
Damon is what I would call a caring, yet pragmatic progressive; someone who offers less talk and more action while holding onto his personal integrity. A great husband, father and friend, no other candidate for Assembly comes close to having what the North Bay Labor Council described as Damon’s “amazing record of accomplishment.” Learn more at www.damonconnolly.com and join me in voting Damon Connolly for Assembly.
Joan Simon
Cotati
