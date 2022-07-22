Uncovered irregularities
The Community Voice
I’m reaching out today to inform you of a serious development that has occurred. In recent weeks, SAY uncovered financial irregularities that indicate SAY is the victim of a financial crime.
The Executive Leadership team and the Board of Directors took swift action to review the information and determined that the next reasonable and necessary step to address the issue would be to turn the investigation over to the Santa Rosa Police Department. We have done so, and there is currently an open investigation. At this time, we cannot discuss any details.
We are reaching out to you today to assure you that SAY is taking action and addressing this alleged crime with the utmost care and consideration. In alignment with our core values, we will handle this, and any resulting actions, with the highest level of integrity. We value the trust that our community has vested in our organization and will continue to honor that trust as we move forward through the investigation.
For the last 50 years, Sonoma County has supported and relied on SAY’s services to advocate for children and youth at risk by providing emergency housing, youth crisis services, counseling, and many other services. The youth need us now, more than ever. Tough days are ahead, but we can - and will - get through this challenging time and continue the critical work of changing lives for the better.
While I am unable to provide any further details regarding this open investigation, I do remain here to connect with you and address any questions you may have about SAY and our programs. You may reach me at anita.maldonado@saysc.org.
Anita Maldonado
Chief Executive Officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.