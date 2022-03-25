To the community
The Community Voice
For over eighty years we, the 4th District Agricultural Association, have served our community. For over eighty years we have upheld our mission statement to promote and showcases agriculture, while displaying the diverse talents, interests, and accomplishments of the residents of California, especially the youth of Sonoma and Marin counties. This is achieved by providing education, entertainment, and recreational opportunities for the general public, while continually striving towards enhancing the promotion and preservation of California’s agricultural heritage. For over eighty years we have called the City of Petaluma our home, embracing the rich and diverse cultures that make up the fabric of our community, and provided a safe haven for California residents amid numerous natural disasters. Despite these years of dedication to our community the City of Petaluma is now unsure of renewing our long-time lease.
Through various meetings and platforms, the City of Petaluma has expressed reservations on renewing our lease. They have made claims that our lands are underutilized and most recently, with less than two years remaining on the current lease, they have chosen to enlist an outside agency to orchestrate a lottery panel of Petaluma citizens to help decide the fate of our beloved grounds. This unnecessarily drawn-out process has led to unrest, for not only our long-time tenants and employees who depend upon these grounds for their livelihoods, but also for the greater community who utilize our grounds year over year.
In light of all of this unrest, we the 4th District Agricultural Association as the stewards of these grounds, have put forth our Resolution of Intent to remain on these grounds and continue our lease of the 60+ acres we call home. With this Resolution we are formally requesting that the City of Petaluma renew our long-term lease and thus partner with us in our mission to enhance and preserve our community’s diverse heritage and cultures while additionally promising to provide an evacuation center for people and animals throughout California during catastrophic events.
As always, we appreciate our community’s support and thank you all for your many years of dedication. We continue to look forward in hopes of a bright future.
The Board of the 4th
District Agricultural Association
Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center
